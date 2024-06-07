Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on June 8, 2024?

All private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Meanwhile, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month are working days in the banks. For bank customers who want to visit branches, you must make sure that banks are working on that particular Saturday when you plan your visit. The central bank designates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. June 8 bank holidays: RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.

Is it a bank holiday on June 8?

Yes, June 8 is a bank holiday as it is the second Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. You can use mobile banking and net banking services even on these days.

June bank holiday 2024 list

June 8: Banks are closed on account of the second Saturday.

June 9: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 22: Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

June 30: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

Can use net banking, mobile banking and ATMs?

Bank customers can still use the Internet, mobile applications, and ATMs when banks are closed.