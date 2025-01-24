Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 25? See February 2025 list

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Saturday bank holiday: Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)

Since January 25, is a fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

With all the RBI-mandated bank holidays for January 2025 having gotten over, the following table shows the details of all upcoming holidays for February 2025, apart from the weekends.

February 2025 3 11 12 15 19 20 26 28 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata Lucknow • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •

Holiday Description Day Saraswati Puja 3 Thai Poosam 11 Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday 12 Lui-Ngai-Ni 15 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 Statehood Day/State Day 20 Mahashivratri 26 Losar 28

Source: RBI Website

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

