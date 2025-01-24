Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 25? See February 2025 list

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks will remain closed on specified holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Customers can still use digital banking services. 

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Saturday bank holiday: Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)
Saturday bank holiday: Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)

Since January 25, is a fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

With all the RBI-mandated bank holidays for January 2025 having gotten over, the following table shows the details of all upcoming holidays for February 2025, apart from the weekends.

February 2025311121519202628
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Saraswati Puja3
Thai Poosam11
Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday12
Lui-Ngai-Ni15
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti19
Statehood Day/State Day20
Mahashivratri26
Losar28

Source: RBI Website

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
