SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO to be down on this day: Check date, alternate methods and timings here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 02:38 PM IST

You will not be able to access SBI Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI. Check details here

The State Bank of India said that there would be non-availability of certain digital channels on March 23. Although this will be only for some time, according to the SBI website. The non-availability will be due to scheduled activity, SBI informed.

Which services will not be available for you?

As per SBI website, you will not be able to access SBI Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI.

What is the time for SBI downtime?

The services will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23, it said.

What services can you use during the period?

During this period, you can use UPI Lite and ATM which will remain available, SBI informed.

What SBI said on its website?

According to the SBI website, “Due to scheduled activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on 23rd March 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available”

How to enable UPI LITE for SBI: Stepwise details

  1. Open your UPI app
  2. On the home screen, find the option to enable UPI LITE and click on it.
  3. Read and accept terms and conditions
  4. Enter the amount you want to add to UPI LITE and select the bank account
  5. After this enter UPI PIN to enable UPI LITE.

You can then make transactions using UPI LITE.

