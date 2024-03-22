SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO to be down on this day: Check date, alternate methods and timings here
You will not be able to access SBI Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI. Check details here
The State Bank of India said that there would be non-availability of certain digital channels on March 23. Although this will be only for some time, according to the SBI website. The non-availability will be due to scheduled activity, SBI informed.
Read more: WhatsApp honey trap scam: What is it? How does it work and how to stay safe?
Which services will not be available for you?
As per SBI website, you will not be able to access SBI Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI.
What is the time for SBI downtime?
Read more: Is it a bank holiday on Saturday, March 23?
The services will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23, it said.
What services can you use during the period?
During this period, you can use UPI Lite and ATM which will remain available, SBI informed.
Read more: ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning
What SBI said on its website?
According to the SBI website, “Due to scheduled activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on 23rd March 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available”
How to enable UPI LITE for SBI: Stepwise details
Read more: Holi 2024 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in these states on March 25. Complete list here
- Open your UPI app
- On the home screen, find the option to enable UPI LITE and click on it.
- Read and accept terms and conditions
- Enter the amount you want to add to UPI LITE and select the bank account
- After this enter UPI PIN to enable UPI LITE.
You can then make transactions using UPI LITE.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs