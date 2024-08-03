 SBI Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 5.04%, net NPAs down by 6.26% - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
SBI Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 5.04%, net NPAs down by 6.26%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Aug 03, 2024 03:00 PM IST

SBI recorded an increase in net profits along with a fall in NPAs during Q1 2024-25

State Bank of India Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. (Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)(REUTERS)
The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. (Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)(REUTERS)

How much was SBI's interest income and net profit?

SBI recorded a net profit of 19,680.80 crore in Q1 2024-25, an increase of 5.04% or 944.85 crore, compared to 18,735.95 crore during Q1 2023-24 or the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's income from interest was 1,18,242.38 crore, which is a 16,782.82 crore or 16.54% increase from 1,01,460.01 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

How much NPAs did SBI have?

SBI's gross NPAs fell by 7.77% or by 7,101.8 crore to 84,226.04 crore, compared to 91,327.84 crore during the previous financial year.

The percentage of gross NPAs to total loans reduced to 2.21%, compared to 2.76% earlier.

The bank's net NPAs fell by 6.26% or by 1,440.68 crore to 21,554.69 crore, compared to 22,995.37 crore during the previous financial year.

The percentage of net NPAs to total loans reduced to 0.57%, compared to 0.71% earlier.

How did SBI shares perform?

SBI shares closed at 847.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Friday, August 2, 2024. This was a decline of 1.72% or 14.85 points from the previous close.

