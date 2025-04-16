Menu Explore
Sensex falls by 120 points, Nifty loses nearly 50 points day after rebound

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys fell the most by 1.54 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki which was down by 1.35 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell into red in early trading on Wednesday, April 16, after a rally during the previous session induced by US President Donald Trump's tariff pause.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the IT Index fell the most.(PTI)
Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the IT Index fell the most.(PTI)

The BSE Sensex dropped by 119.68 points, reaching 76,615.21, while the NSE Nifty was down by 48.15 points to 23,280.40 in early trade on Tuesday.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys fell the most by 1.54 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki which was down by 1.35 per cent, reaching 11,692.50, and Eternal, which was down by 1.30 per cent, reaching 219.40.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the IT Index fell the most by 0.94 per cent, reaching 32,963.30. This was followed by Nifty Pharma, which was down 0.50 per cent, reaching 20,808.20, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which was down 0.50 per cent, reaching 8,637.45.

Stock market in the previous session

The stock market rallied and closed in the green after the previous trading session ended on Tuesday, April 15. The Sensex closed 1,577.63 points in the green or 2.10 per cent up, reaching 76,734.89, while the Nifty was up by 500 points or 2.19 per cent in the green, closing at 23,328.55.

Among the Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank rose the most by 6.84 per cent, closing at 735.85. This was followed by Tata Motors, which was up 4.50 per cent, closing at 621.80, and Tata Motors, which was up 4.50 per cent, closing at 3,257.40.

Only two among the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red. They were ITC, which was down 0.36%, trading at 420.30, and Hindustan Unilever, which was down by 0.23%, reaching 2,361.05.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Realty Index rose the most by 5.64%, closing at 834.75. This was followed by Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which was up by 3.53%, closing at 26,978.65, and the Nifty Auto Index, which was up by 3.39%, closing at 21,246.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of 6,065.78 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became sellers, selling a huge difference of 1,951.60 crore worth of equities.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
