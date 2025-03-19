Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens flat, but in the green after yesterday's rally

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened flatterbut in the green as the trading session began on Wednesday, March 19. This is the third consecutive week it has opened in the green. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

Metals, mid and small-cap healthcare, and PSU bank stocks rose the most.

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 27.52 points or 0.04 per cent, reaching 75,328.78. The broader NSE Nifty opened 15.25 points up or 0.07 per cent in the green, reaching 22,849.55.

“Market participants will closely monitor the outcome of the upcoming FED and BOJ meetings,” Bajaj Broking said.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most upon open by 2.88 percent, trading at ₹159.10. This was followed by Zomato, which was up 1.28 percent, trading at ₹221.15, and IndusInd Bank, which was up by 1.11 percent, trading at ₹689.25.

IndusInd Bank rose for the third consecutive time upon open this week. Yesterday, it had opened 1.55 percent up, trading at ₹687.45, and on Monday, it had opened in the green by 4.87 percent, trading at ₹704.80.

11 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose the most by 1.29 percent, reaching 9,149.65. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which was up 0.51 percent, reaching 39,145.00, and Nifty PSU Bank, which was up 0.47 percent, reaching 5,930.40.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market rallied and closed well in the green after the previous trading session ended on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The market closed in the green for the second consecutive time this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1,131.31 points or 1.53 percent in the green, reaching 75,301.26. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 325.55 points or by 1.45 percent in the green, reaching 22,834.30.

“Nifty closed above the falling window yesterday and near its high, indicating a bullish stance for the market,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The next resistance is at 23,000, followed by 23,200 levels.”

He added that “support has shifted to 22,650, followed by 22,500 levels” and that “the overall index view remains positive.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Zomato rose the most by 7.11 percent, closing at ₹218.35. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was up 3.27 percent, closing at ₹2,792.50, and ICICI Bank, which was up 3.25 percent, closing at ₹1,309.60.

Mahindra & Mahindra was also the stock which rose the third most after Monday's close. It was up 2.30 percent, closing at ₹2,704.10.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

These included Bajaj Finserv which was down the most by 1.43 percent, closing at ₹1,845, followed by Bharti Airtel, which was down 0.69 percent, closing at ₹1,628.15, Tech Mahindra, which was down 0.59 percent, closing at ₹1,431.15, and Reliance Industries, which was down 0.13 percent, closing at ₹1,238.80.

Bajaj Finserv in contrast, had risen the most by 3.59 percent, closing at ₹1,871.85 on Monday's close. The company's stock fell after it announced that it was ending its 24-year old joint venture with Germany's Allianz SE by buying out the shares in their insurance businesses.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 3.62 percent, reaching 1,480.15. This was followed by Nifty Realty, which was up 3.16 percent, reaching 822.30, and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index, which was up 3.14 percent, reaching 13,944.05.

In the Nifty Media index, PVR INOX rose the most (6.41% up), followed by Dish TV India (5.32% up), and Network 18 Media & Investments (4.74% up).

In the Nifty Realty Index, Raymond rose the most (13.94% up), followed by Macrotech Developers (4.52% up), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (4.20% up).

In the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index, One 97 Communications rose the most (7.66% up), followed by PB Fintech (7.09% up), and Central Depository Services (India) (6.22% up).

In a sudden turn of events, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net buyers of ₹694.57 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were also net buyers, buying a difference of ₹2,534.75 crore worth of equities.