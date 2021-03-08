Sensex opens 250 points higher at 50,678; Nifty begins session above 15,000-level
The BSE gauge Sensex rallied over 270 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 15,000-level in early trade on Monday, tracking a robust recovery in global shares.
The 30-share Sensex was trading at 50,679.19, showing a rise of 273.87 points or 0.54 per cent.
Likewise, the broader Nifty was quoted at 15,015.05, up 76.95 points or 0.52 per cent.
On the Sensex chart, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI were major gainers – climbing as much as 4.3 per cent.
Of the Sensex shares, 21 traded in the green.
In other Asian markets, equities staged a strong recovery after witnessing panic sell-offs for a couple of sessions as investors cheered the US Senate passing a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus bill for COVID-19 relief package.
Investor worries also subsided after the rise in bond yields steadied and the US labour department reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for February.
Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures rose 1.49 per cent to USD 70.73 per barrel.
On Friday, the Sensex had dropped by 440.76 points or 0.87 per cent, and the Nifty had ended lower by 142.65 points or 0.95 per cent.
On a weekly basis, however, the Sensex had gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65 per cent and the Nifty added 408.95 points or 2.81 per cent.
Foreign investors offloaded equities worth ₹2,014.16 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Friday, according to exchange data.
Sensex rebounds over 270 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level
How govt plans to push health spending to target of GDP’s 2%
- Despite decades of strong economic growth, the country’s spending on health care is barely 1% of GDP, way below Brics peer nations, resulting in serious supply-side deficits of facilities and professionals.
Birla Sun Life plans to raise ₹5,000 crore via share sale
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.
Ola aspires to pull off a Tesla, but affordably
- The Bengaluru-based firm plans to start production as early as in June. That’s audacious, given that the land—260 acres for the plant and 240 acres for two supplier parks—is still in excavation mode.
Zostel claims victory in legal row with OYO
- The term sheet executed between the two parties in 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of Oyo.
Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Biz confidence at India Inc soars to 10-year high
- The survey captures the mood of the industry for the two quarters ending June 30, 2021.
How to check PF balance without Universal Account Number
- For checking EPF balance without UAN number, users will need to log into their account through the EPF homepage at epfindia.gov.in.
