Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,100
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 509.07 points or 1.01 per cent higher at 50,950.14, and the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 149.35 points or 1 per cent up at 15,105.55.
HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints.
On the other hand, ONGC and PowerGrid were the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07, and Nifty ended higher by 18.10 points or 0.12 per cent at 14,956.20.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,494.49 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
"Rising crude prices, surge in bond yields in the US and weakening INR could be a near-term risk for domestic equities, which has already resulted in FPIs’ outflow in recent days.
"However, we continue to believe that the recent rise in bond yield is discounting a faster recovery in economic growth and this is unlikely to move northward beyond a point," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
In the US, equities ended on a mixed note in overnight trade on Monday. "Clearly, US markets are being driven by anticipations of faster economic recovery led by aggressive fiscal spending and faster reopening of the economy, which may also stoke inflation," Modi added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.94 per cent higher at USD 68.88 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo India's revenue grows over 45% to ₹25,060 crore in FY-20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 million MSMB customers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise over 10% in Feb on low base effect: FADA
- Two-wheeler sales however declined 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units last month, as compared to 13,00,364 units in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infrastructural spends, PLI projects to drive growth next fiscal: Report
- Crisil also expects growth to rebound to 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, after "an estimated 8 per cent contraction" this fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge was appalled by what he saw on Kolkata-Delhi flight; issues 7-point order
- The Delhi High Court judge initiated a suo motu case after he took a flight to Delhi last week, outlining how many passengers exhibited "a stubborn reluctance" to wear their masks properly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price slightly up, trades at ₹44,526; silver rises by ₹900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Group seeks $3.1 billion from Vantage Towers IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex leaps 584 points, banking and finance scrips gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox