Sensex surges by 549 points to over 47,000 in opening session. Nifty increases by 129 points to 13,946
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:18 AM IST
There is no national holiday for banks in February. Banks of different regions will remain closed on different occasions.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The hardship of 2020 inspired the 21-year-old to take part in the campaign to drive up GameStop shares, punishing hedge funds in the process.
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:47 AM IST
- PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors.
Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins
By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 AM IST
- Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to ₹23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
- 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Individual investors are accusing Robinhood of manipulating the market in favour of hedge funds.
Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Nadella said digital technology is also bringing in the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies across industries.
Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The company said the senior unsecured US dollar note was oversubscribed six times by marquee international investors, helping it fix the coupon at a low 3.10 per cent.
Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.
Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy.
