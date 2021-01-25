Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The lawsuit mirrors US cases over claims that the company misled consumers about iPhone battery power and software updates that slowed the performance of the devices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 90.32.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Sources said that while import duties could be tweaked on over 20 products, the customs duties could be removed on select raw materials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
FinMin releases weekly installment of ₹6,000 cr to meet GST shortfall
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories (UTs) with legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
NSO releases employment outlook report
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST
In all the three schemes, the number of new registrations increased after June 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Gold eases on doubts over US stimulus passage
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,850.91 per ounce by 0822 GMT, having dropped 0.9% in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,851.80.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
China's pigs become unexpected threat to palm oil's rally
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The world’s biggest pork producer and consumer is scooping up unprecedented quantities of soybeans and corn on world markets to feed domestic hog herds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Reliance Industries shares fall nearly 5% as Covid-19 hits oil business
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Reliance's revenue from its oil-to-chemicals division fell nearly 30% in the three months ended Dec 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bitcoin return to $40,000 in doubt as Grayscale fund flows slow
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The pace of flows into the $20 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust “appears to have peaked” based on four-week rolling averages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Indian shares rise as banking stocks shine
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd climbed 1.6%, after the automaker hiked prices of its passenger vehicles on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 28,767.43. Australia's S&P/ASX200 added 0.4 per cent to 6,829.60.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the prominent gainers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Corporate bond sales in India set to slow after a record year: Survey
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Economists expect India’s economy to rebound strongly from what is forecast to be the worst contraction since 1952 in the year ending March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.