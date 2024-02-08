‘Serious consequences’: TCS employees not working from office given ‘final warning’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees who are working from home despite the company's work from office mandate, must resume office duties by March – an extension of the deadline for them to do so – or else there will be ‘severe repercussions,’ The Economic Times has reported (story behind paywall). This is the 'final warning' from TCS (Abhijit Bharlekar/Mint file photo)

This is the software giant's ‘final call’ for those who continue to operate remotely, the report added. In October last year, TCS made it compulsory for employees to come to office five days a week.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“We are exercising patience but have taken a principled stand that people have to get back to offices. We have sent the final communication to staff on this and if they do not (follow), there will be serious consequences to face,” NG Subramaniam, the Mumbai-based firm's chief operating officer (COO), told ET.

Subramaniam cited concerns regarding work culture, and security issues, as ‘primary considerations’ that prompted the company to ask employees to end remote work.

“With the kind of cyberattacks in today's context, an organisation can inadvertently get into trouble. One cannot have the kind of controls at home, and there can be security risks to businesses,” the COO said, adding that the aim is to return to the pre-pandemic work culture, and to move away from the hybrid model adopted during Covid-19.

“Around 40,000 people joined us online and quit online without any offline interaction during the pandemic. Such a situation cannot be helpful to an organisation,” Subramaniam noted.

On January 11, during the earnings announcement for the December quarter, TCS announced that 65% of its employees had been attending office for up to three days a week.

The IT major's current headcount stands at well over 616,000.