Shadowfax IPO: The ‘Uber of Logistics’ hits the markets today — All the details

The initial public offering of Shadowfax Technologies Ltd., a Bengaluru-based third-party logistics player, opens for subscription today. At the upper price band of ₹124 per share, Shadowfax commands a valuation of approximately ₹7,169 crore. (Handout)

As one of India’s leading hyperlocal and last-mile delivery networks, Shadowfax is positioning itself as a critical backbone for the booming quick-commerce and e-commerce sectors. Backed by industry giant Flipkart, the company is looking to raise approximately ₹1,907 crore to fuel its expansion and strengthen its "asset-light" logistics mesh.

Here is a complete explainer on the issue details, valuation, and what investors need to know before bidding.

Shadowfax IPO: Key details at a glance Dates: 20-22 January 2026

20-22 January 2026 Price Band: ₹ 118–124 per share

118–124 per share Lot Size: 120 shares and multiples thereof

120 shares and multiples thereof Minimum Retail Investment: ₹ 14,880

14,880 Total Issue Size: ₹ 1,907.27 Crore

1,907.27 Crore Listing Date (Tentative): 28 January 2026

28 January 2026 Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE The structure: Where is the money going? The Shadowfax IPO is a mix of fresh capital raising and an exit opportunity for early investors.

Fresh Issue ( ₹1,000 Crore): This money goes directly into the company. Shadowfax plans to use these funds to:

Expand its network infrastructure.

Pay lease liabilities for new sorting and first-mile centers.

Invest in branding and marketing to compete with rivals like Delhivery and Ecom Express. Offer for Sale ( ₹907.27 Crore): Existing shareholders are selling part of their stake. Key sellers include Flipkart Internet, Eight Roads Ventures, and International Finance Corporation (IFC). This allows these early backers to book profits while the company transitions to public ownership.

Shadowfax IPO: Valuation and Market Cap At the upper price band of ₹124 per share, Shadowfax commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹7,169 crore.

The Valuation Debate: The pricing puts the company at a high price-to-earnings multiple based on its FY25 earnings. While the P/E appears steep (over 900X based on FY25 diluted EPS), analysts argue that logistics firmsshould often be valued on a price-to-sales basis due to their high-growth, low-margin nature.

The pricing puts the company at a high price-to-earnings multiple based on its FY25 earnings. While the P/E appears steep (over 900X based on FY25 diluted EPS), analysts argue that logistics firmsshould often be valued on a price-to-sales basis due to their high-growth, low-margin nature. Profitability: Unlike many technology startups that list while burning cash, Shadowfax has turned a corner. It reported a net profit of ₹ 6.4 crore in FY25 and has shown continued profitability in the first half of FY26. What does Shadowfax do? Think of Shadowfax as the “Uber for logistics”. Instead of owning thousands of trucks and employing permanent delivery staff, it operates an asset-light model. It relies on a gig workforce of more than 200,000 monthly active delivery partners.

E-commerce: Standard parcel delivery for clients like Flipkart and Meesho.

Standard parcel delivery for clients like Flipkart and Meesho. Quick Commerce: 10–30 minute deliveries for platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.

10–30 minute deliveries for platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart. Hyperlocal: Food and grocery delivery. The company covers nearly 15,000 pin codes, making it one of the few players capable of deep Tier-2 and Tier-3 city penetration.

Shadowfax IPO: The “grey market” sentiment As the bidding opens today, the grey market premium suggests a muted but positive debut. Shadowfax shares are trading at a premium of ₹10–11 in the unofficial market. That points to a potential listing pop of ~8%, translating to a listing price of ₹ ₹134.

To be sure, the grey market premium is a signal, not a guarantee. It reflects what traders are willing to pay for an IPO-bound stock in the unofficial market—it doesn’t guarantee listing-day gains. The GMP can swing dramatically as it’s detached from fundamentals of a stock.

Shadowfax IPO: Risks to consider While the growth story is strong, potential investors should be aware of the specific risks:

Client concentration: A massive chunk of Shadowfax's revenue comes from just a few top clients (specifically Flipkart and Meesho). Losing one of these contracts could severely hit revenue.

A massive chunk of Shadowfax's revenue comes from just a few top clients (specifically Flipkart and Meesho). Losing one of these contracts could severely hit revenue. Razor-thin margins: The last-mile logistics sector is brutally competitive. Shadowfax’s net profit margin is currently below 1%, meaning there is very little room for operational error.

The last-mile logistics sector is brutally competitive. Shadowfax’s net profit margin is currently below 1%, meaning there is very little room for operational error. Gig Worker regulations: As the company relies on gig workers, any future government regulation regarding gig worker wages or social security could spike operational costs. Conclusion: Should You Subscribe? The Shadowfax IPO offers a chance to invest in the plumbing of India’s digital commerce revolution. The company has successfully transitioned from “growth at all costs” to “profitable growth”.

However, the high valuation and thin margins make this a play better suited for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term horizon, rather than those looking for massive listing-day gains.