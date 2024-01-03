Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: Check GMP, expected listing price here

Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: After the allotment date, the listing price of the Shri Balaji Valve Components shares will be available on the stock market today, January 3. The shares of the firm will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, at around 10 am. Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price will be listed on the stock market today, January 3.(Representative Photo)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Balaji Valve Component was open on December 27, 2023, and closed on December 29, the last market session of the year. The issue price of the IPO was ₹100.

Subscribers of Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO are expected to get good returns on the basis of the grey market premium of the issue. Four days after the closing of the IPO, the GMP of Shri Balaji Valve Components is still going strong.

The IPO of Shri Balaji Valve Components was subscribed over 276 times, showing a strong promise for the shareholders and subscribers who were allotted the shares of the company on January 1.

The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME today.