Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: Check GMP, expected listing price here
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: Check out the predictions and live updates on listing day of the IPO.
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: After the allotment date, the listing price of the Shri Balaji Valve Components shares will be available on the stock market today, January 3. The shares of the firm will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, at around 10 am.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Balaji Valve Component was open on December 27, 2023, and closed on December 29, the last market session of the year. The issue price of the IPO was ₹100.
Subscribers of Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO are expected to get good returns on the basis of the grey market premium of the issue. Four days after the closing of the IPO, the GMP of Shri Balaji Valve Components is still going strong.
The IPO of Shri Balaji Valve Components was subscribed over 276 times, showing a strong promise for the shareholders and subscribers who were allotted the shares of the company on January 1.
The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME today.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 03, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE: IPO details
The price band of Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO was at ₹100, while the lot size of the issue was fixed at 1200. This means that the minimum investment in the issue was ₹1,20,000.Jan 03, 2024 09:32 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE: Sensex, Nifty down
At the market opening bell, both Sensex and Nifty were down significantly, not showing great promise for Shri Balaji Valve Components subscribers.Jan 03, 2024 09:21 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE: Listing of shares soon
Once the markets open, the listing of Shri Balaji Valve Components shares is expected to happen at 10 am. As Nifty and Sensex are expected to fall flat today, it is expected that the share price will be lower than predicted ₹151.Jan 03, 2024 09:06 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE: Expected listing price
With the GMP of Shri Balaji Valve Components trading over 50 percent on January 3, it is expected that the share price of the company will be ₹151.Jan 03, 2024 08:54 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP update
The grey market premium (GMP) of Shri Balaji Valve Components is currently standing at ₹51, over 50 percent of the issue price of the IPO.Jan 03, 2024 08:50 AM IST
Shri Balaji Valve Components LIVE updates: Listing date today
The listing of the Shri Balaji Valve Components shares on the stock market will take place today, shortly after the markets open. It is expected that the shares will be listed at 10 am today.Share this articleTopics
-