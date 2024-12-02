Skoda Kylaq bookings open: See price, features, date of delivery

Škoda Auto India has started accepting bookings for the new Kylaq compact SUV on Monday, December 2, 2024, after having revealed it last month. From left- Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Brand Director Petr Janeba, Chairman & CEO Skoda Auto Klaus Zellmer and MD & CEO Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Piyush Arora during the launch of Skoda Kylaq, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024(Shashank Parade/PTI)

The Kylaq comes with a starting price of just ₹7,89,000 (ex-showroom) making it the most accessible Škoda model in India. Deliveries will begin by January 27, 2025.

“The Škoda Kylaq is our first sub-4-metre SUV, designed in India and for India as a new entry point to our brand," said Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto. “India is key to our internationalisation plans, the world’s third-largest car market, and SUVs make up 50% of new vehicle sales.”

Škoda plans to sell 100,000 cars annually in India by 2026 with this newest release. This comes at a time when it took the company two years (2022 and 2023) to reach that sales figure.

However, this was still a significant improvement as earlier, it took the company six years to reach the same figure, showing fairly strong sales growth.

Specifications of the new Škoda Kylaq

The Škoda Kylaq is 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2,566 mm and ground clearance of 189 mm.

With its 1.0 TSI engine producing 85 kW of power and 178 Nm of torque, the Kylaq can accelerate to a 100 kph in 10.5 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission and has a top speed of 188 kph. It is also available with a six-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters in select variants.

The car is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia, both of which have scored a full 5-stars in Global NCAP tests for adults and children.

When it comes to safety, the Kylaq comes with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats and many others.

It is available in five colour choices with the Olive Gold colour being exclusive to it. Škoda says it is “inspired by the rich greens and versatile fauna of Lonavala during the monsoon season.” The other colours are Tornado Red, Carbon Steel (Black), Brilliant Silver and Candy White.

Features of the new Škoda Kylaq

The Kylaq gets what Škoda calls its new “Modern Solid" design language with clean lines and a shiny black grille with 3D ribs, while the hallmark Škoda SUV “four eyes” headlights graphic has been completely reinterpreted.

The Kylaq is also the first model in India to feature the all-new Škoda wordmark on the rear, also with a front lower spoiler in aluminium optics.

“Modern Solid stands for solidity, functionality and authenticity while conveying a sense of safety and strength,” said Oliver Stefani, the head of Škoda Design.

When it comes to the interior, the Kylaq features six-way electric seats with ventilation for the driver and front passenger. Select variants are also available with an electric sunroof.

The Kylaq's dashboard has a bamboo-fibre infused pad with a textile finish creating a speckle effect.

The SUV also gets a 25.6 cm infotainment screen with the driver gets a 20.32 cm Virtual Cockpit with a renewed interface.

It also has cruise control, leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay and wireless charging among other features.

It gets a 446 litre boot with even a stowing space for the parcel tray. Folding the rear seats maximises the space to 1,256 litres.

Other fun facts

Škoda claims that the car was named based on the results of a nation-wide naming campaign where it asked the people of India for names. Kylaq is derived from the Sanskrit term for a crystal and is named after Mount Kailash.

Škoda also says that the Kylaq is manufactured with 30% (18.5 MW) of power generated through solar energy at its Chakan plant, which it aims to increase to 75% by 2026. The automaker also added that it is a water-positive facility, giving back more water than it consumes and has planted over 660,000 trees, earning Zero Waste to Landfill and Zero Liquid Discharge Certifications.

Škoda has tested the Kylaq for over 800,000kms of Indian terrain including urban, highway, uphill and rough roads, which is more than the distance from Earth to the moon and back.

It has also been put through temperatures varying from -10 to +85 degree Celsius and across elevation ranging from sea level to 3,000 metres above sea level.