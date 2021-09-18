Sold e-scooters worth 1,100 cr in 2 days: Ola

Ola Electric has sold more than ₹1,100 crore worth of electric scooters during a two-day sale, the electric vehicle company controlled by Ola Cabs’ founder Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The company offered its first electric scooter range comprising the S1 and S1 Prog models to customers. On Wednesday, the first day of the sale, Ola Electric clocked ₹600 crore in sales and claimed it sold four scooters every second in the first 24 hours.

“Over two days, we have done over ₹1,100 crore in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry, but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India,” Ola Electric founder Aggarwal wrote in an internal blog.

He did not disclose the number of orders received by Ola.

Aggarwal said customers who could not purchase their scooters in the first sale could continue to reserve their Ola electric scooters, with the company planning a second purchase window starting November 1, coinciding with the Diwali festival. Ola Electric will force traditional petrol scooter makers to redraw their strategies and accelerate their foray into the EV market, analysts said.

Ola Electric was forced to defer purchases until September 15 as its website ran into technical difficulties

