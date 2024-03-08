 Stock market holiday today? BSE, NSE to remain shut for Mahashivratri - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stock market holiday today? BSE, NSE to remain shut for Mahashivratri

Stock market holiday today? BSE, NSE to remain shut for Mahashivratri

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Stock Market Holiday: On March 7, the benchmark indices climbed to fresh all-time highs in the opening trade.

Stock Market Holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (March 8) on account of the Mahashivratri. The commodity derivatives segment will also be closed for morning trading on March 8 although it will open for the evening session. Trading on both NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, March 11 (Monday).

Stock Market Holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock Market Holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

On March 7, the benchmark indices climbed to fresh all-time highs in the opening trade as Nifty crossed 22,500 for the first time while BSE Sensex touched a fresh record high of 74,245.17 in the day but at 74,119.39. Nifty50 index closed at 22,493.50. Through the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 0.5 percent each.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

At Nifty top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors and JSW Steel while top losers this week were M&M, BPCL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Read more: Bill Gates on his India visit, PM Modi meet: ‘Can’t wait to go back’

On Thursday, rupee ended higher at 82.78 per US Dollar as against Wednesday's close of 82.83.

Read more: Are banks closed today for Mahashivratri: Check state wise holiday list

Bank Holiday Mahashivratri

Banks will also remain closed in several states across India on March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri. Banks will be closed on Mahashivratri in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On