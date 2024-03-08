Stock market holiday today? BSE, NSE to remain shut for Mahashivratri
Stock Market Holiday: On March 7, the benchmark indices climbed to fresh all-time highs in the opening trade.
Stock Market Holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (March 8) on account of the Mahashivratri. The commodity derivatives segment will also be closed for morning trading on March 8 although it will open for the evening session. Trading on both NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, March 11 (Monday).
On March 7, the benchmark indices climbed to fresh all-time highs in the opening trade as Nifty crossed 22,500 for the first time while BSE Sensex touched a fresh record high of 74,245.17 in the day but at 74,119.39. Nifty50 index closed at 22,493.50. Through the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 0.5 percent each.
At Nifty top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors and JSW Steel while top losers this week were M&M, BPCL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.
On Thursday, rupee ended higher at 82.78 per US Dollar as against Wednesday's close of 82.83.
Banks will also remain closed in several states across India on March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri. Banks will be closed on Mahashivratri in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.
