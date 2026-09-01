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Sensex, Nifty open flat amid renewed crude oil price rally, global tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 76,957.27 with 20 of its constituents ending lower and 10 with gains on Monday

Updated on: Sep 1, 2026, 09:46:42 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday after closing lower on Monday due to selling in IT and FMCG shares as renewed tensions in West Asia triggered a rally in crude oil prices.

People watch the stock market index on a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (AP/file)
People watch the stock market index on a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (AP/file)

On opening, Sensex was trading at 76,837.57, 119.70 points down while Nifty traded at 24,038.60, about 41 points down on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 76,957.27 with 20 of its constituents ending lower and 10 with gains on Monday. During the day, it slipped 513.19 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 76,751.32, according to data cited in a PTI news agency report.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 95.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,080.40.

Weak trends in global markets and foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment, according to analysts cited in the PTI report.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, ITC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.63 per cent to USD 91.30 per barrel.

"Escalating tensions between the US and Iran have kept investors on edge, as fading prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough pushed crude oil prices and global bond yields higher. Rising crude oil prices and bond yields have renewed concerns over energy-led inflation and a higher interest rate environment, which could weigh on the earnings cycle," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Meanwhile, the Fed chair's recent comments after the Jackson Hole address have increased expectations of a potential September rate hike, keeping global yields elevated and contributing to near-term volatility in emerging markets, he added.

  • HT Business Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Business Desk

    The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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