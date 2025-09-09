Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open higher as US rate cut bets strengthen

India's stock market opened higher today as rising expectations of a US Fed rate cut lifted investor sentiment for risk assets globally. Lower US interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive for foreign portfolio investors.(HT)

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex indexes were up 0.4% each at 24,864.1 and 81,129.69, respectively, as of 09:15 am. All the 16 major sectors opened higher, with the broader mid-cap and small-cap adding 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

IT stocks jumped 1.4%, led by a 3.4% jump in Infosys after it announced plans to consider a share buyback.

Bets for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at its 16-17 September policy meeting rose after data showed fewer-than-expected job additions in the world's largest economy in August.

