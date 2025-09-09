Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open higher as US rate cut bets strengthen

IT stocks jumped 1.4% today, led by a 3.4% jump in Infosys after it announced plans to consider a share buyback.
India's stock market opened higher today as rising expectations of a US Fed rate cut lifted investor sentiment for risk assets globally.
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex indexes were up 0.4% each at 24,864.1 and 81,129.69, respectively, as of 09:15 am. All the 16 major sectors opened higher, with the broader mid-cap and small-cap adding 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
Bets for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at its 16-17 September policy meeting rose after data showed fewer-than-expected job additions in the world's largest economy in August.
Lower US interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive for foreign portfolio investors.