 Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, Adani Group and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, Adani Group and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Stocks to watch on March 20: Tata Steel board approved a fundraising endeavor of ₹2,700 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS will be a stock in focus today (March 20) as it announced that US-based Central Bank has chosen TCS BaNCS to upgrade its primary technology infrastructure. With this, TCS aims to establish seamless and adaptable customer onboarding procedures, as per a stock exchange disclosure.

Stocks to watch on March 20: These are the stocks that will be in focus today.
Stocks to watch on March 20: These are the stocks that will be in focus today.

Read more: Facing backlash over ‘pure veg’ fleet, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal promises to roll it back if…

Vodafone Idea will also be in focus today as it received a request from ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd to convert optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) worth 1,440 crore into equity shares.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SBI Card’s board of directors approved interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24 and set the record date for determining the entitlement of the interim dividend for March 28, 2024.

Read more: Adani Green on bribery charge: ‘Aware of US probe into third party, no relation’

Shakti Pumps announced opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to 200 crore, with a fixed floor price at 1272.09 per share.

Tata Steel board approved a fundraising endeavor of 2,700 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which are slated for allotment on March 27.

Read more: 40% of campus hires in 2023 were women, highest participation in this region. Which sector hired most?

Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary, Adani Tradecom Limited (ATL), completed acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Adani Green Technology Ltd (AGTL) from Adani Trading Services LLP (ATS LLP) for 4 lakh. Adani Group's stocks could also be in focus after reported US probe which the conglomerate has denied.

Read more: Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's wish to work on PM Modi's AI plan: ‘I am open for business… spread the word’

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval to UltraTech Cement’s proposed acquisition of Kesoram Cement Business from Kesoram Industries.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, Adani Group and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On