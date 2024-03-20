Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, Adani Group and more
Stocks to watch on March 20: TCS will be a stock in focus today (March 20) as it announced that US-based Central Bank has chosen TCS BaNCS to upgrade its primary technology infrastructure. With this, TCS aims to establish seamless and adaptable customer onboarding procedures, as per a stock exchange disclosure.
Vodafone Idea will also be in focus today as it received a request from ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd to convert optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) worth ₹1,440 crore into equity shares.
SBI Card’s board of directors approved interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24 and set the record date for determining the entitlement of the interim dividend for March 28, 2024.
Shakti Pumps announced opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹200 crore, with a fixed floor price at ₹1272.09 per share.
Tata Steel board approved a fundraising endeavor of ₹2,700 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which are slated for allotment on March 27.
Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary, Adani Tradecom Limited (ATL), completed acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Adani Green Technology Ltd (AGTL) from Adani Trading Services LLP (ATS LLP) for ₹4 lakh. Adani Group's stocks could also be in focus after reported US probe which the conglomerate has denied.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval to UltraTech Cement’s proposed acquisition of Kesoram Cement Business from Kesoram Industries.
