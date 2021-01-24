Stove Kraft IPO to open tomorrow: What you need to know
Kitchen appliance manufacturer Stove Kraft Ltd will launch its three-day initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Monday, January 25. Stove Kraft is the fourth company to open an IPO this month after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints and Home First Finance Company. Stove Kraft has fixed a price band of ₹384-385 a share for its initial public offer and it is expected to fetch ₹412.62 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Here is all you need to know about Stove Kraft IPO:
1. The price band has been set at ₹384-385 per share for the initial share-sale, which would be open for public subscription from January 25 to January 28. The anchor investors' portion opened for subscription on January 22.
2. Stove Kraft's initial share-sale offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 82.50 lakh equity shares.
3. The offer for sale comprises up to 6,90,700 shares by promoter Rajendra Gandhi; up to 59,300 shares by promoter Sunita Rajendra Gandhi; up to 14,92,080 shares by Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings and up to 6,007,920 shares by SCI Growth Investments II.
4. Stove Kraft Ltd has raised a little over ₹185 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer.
5. It has allotted 48,22,290 shares to 32 anchor investors at ₹385 a piece, which is the upper end of the price band. The company raised ₹185.68 crore at this price, according to a BSE circular.
6. Among the anchor investors are Goldman Sachs India, Nippon Life India Trustee, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd and Sundaram Mutual Fund.
7. The company, which is backed by Sequoia Capital, proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the firm and for other general corporate purposes.
8. The book running lead managers to the offer are Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIIF makes equity investment of less than ₹5,000 cr in 5 yrs
- According to sources, NIIF has made an equity investment of ₹4,689 crore, while the co-investment by its partners stood at about ₹7,053 crore at the end of September 2020. The quasi-sovereign wealth fund's total equity investment along with partners stood at ₹11,742 crore as of September 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stove Kraft IPO to open tomorrow: What you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Covid-19 vaccine rollout deliver world-beating market gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diamond trade is roaring back thanks to stuck-at-home shoppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FPIs remain net buyers at ₹18,456 crore in January so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over ₹1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets may remain volatile in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukesh Ambani is world’s 11th richest billionaire. Check who else is on the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fee waiver, road tax discount key features of Centre’s draft scrappage policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson presses US Prez Joe Biden for new trade deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days
- Officials are worried that technical permitting decisions are being placed in the hands of political appointees, rather than expert regulators in the field. And they’re concerned permits -- or simply changes to them -- will be delayed for existing drilling operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT giants Apple, Google welcome Joe Biden's new immigration reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC Bank fraud: ED arrests Viva group MD, consultant
- ED's money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case began after the Mumbai police registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices start the week at ₹48,332 per 10 gram, fall to ₹48,861
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox