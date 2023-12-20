close_game
close_game
News / Business / Supreme Power Equipment IPO opens on Dec 21. Check price band, GMP

Supreme Power Equipment IPO opens on Dec 21. Check price band, GMP

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Supreme Power Equipment Limited aims to raise around ₹46.67 Crore on upper band price through this IPO.

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering on December 21.

The issue size of SPEL shares is up to 71,80,000 equity shares at a face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 each.(iStock Files)
The issue size of SPEL shares is up to 71,80,000 equity shares at a face value of 10 each.(iStock Files)

The company aims to raise around 46.67 Crore on upper band price through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The issue size of SPEL shares is up to 71,80,000 equity shares at a face value of 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation is the following:

  • QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 18,70,000 Equity Shares
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up To 12,50,000Equity Shares
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up To 9,40,000Equity Shares
  • Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up To 21,88,000Equity Shares
  • Market Maker - 9,32,000 Equity Shares

According to the company, the net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements, working capital needs, and general corporate expenses. The bidding for the Anchor portion will open on December 20. The IPO will close on December 26.

Read | From Swiggy to Ola Electric: Top 5 IPOs to watch out for in 2024

“This IPO marks a significant milestone for us, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities and growth that lies ahead,” Vee Rajmohan, Chairman And Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, according to ANI.

Rajmohan added: “With over 29 years in the industry, we have proudly positioned ourselves as one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers in Tamil Nadu. This forthcoming step is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and reliability.”

Also Read | SEBI sets conditions for National Stock Exchange IPO

According to ANI, the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Purva Share Registry Private Limited.

Vipin Aggarwal, Director of Narnolia Financial Services Limited said: "We are pleased to be part of this milestone journey with Supreme Power Equipment Limited. As a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, Supreme Power Equipment Limited showcases resilience and unmatched expertise. Their commitment to quality and innovation positions them as a leader in the field. As we embark on this collaborative journey, we look forward to contributing to their success and supporting their business growth."

The shares of Supreme Power Equipment are currently trading in the grey market at a premium of 50.

(Inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out