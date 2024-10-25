Swiggy now lets NRIs order food, articles, and book restaurant tables for loved ones and friends in India

Swiggy has introduced International Logins, a feature allowing users from 27 countries including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, and the UAE to be able to order food and even articles from its quick commerce offering Instamart, or book restaurant tables for loved ones, friends or anyone back in India. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024.(Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

Such users can log in using their respective international numbers and make payments using international credit cards or available UPI options to access all its features including food delivery, Dineout, Genie, and Instamart, the food delivery giant announced in its press release on Friday, October 25, 2024.

This comes in the backdrop of the festive season.

“Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder & CGO of Swiggy. “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions."

Swiggy says the feature was long requested by NRIs and that they will get a new gifting layout, which would make sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.

The Bengaluru-based Swiggy, founded in 2014, currently collaborates with nearly two lakh restaurants across 600+ cities in India. Instamart operates in 43 cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across more than 20 categories in around 10 minutes.

The company had filed its draft papers for a ₹3,750 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 26, 2024, consisting of a fresh issue of 37,500 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and an offer for sale (OFS) of 185,286,265 equity shares.

However, it cut its valuation estimates for the upcoming IPO in November by 10-16% citing market volatility, according to a Reuters report.

