TCS' new ‘conditions’ for employees to get next promotion, variable pay: Details
TCS Promotion Rule: Compliance with the return-to-office policy will be a prerequisite for approval of these cases, the report claimed. Details below
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the company will link hikes and variable payouts for employees to compliance with its return-to-office (RTO) mandate. The new rule has been communicated by unit heads to their team. As per the rule, grades which are necessary for promotions will be based on employees' track record of working from the office, a TOI report stated.
The company is also offering digital compensation to freshers who have finished their assigned courses which make them eligible for higher salaries beyond their annual compensation of ₹3 lakh, the report claimed.
Read more: OECD ups world growth forecast but warns of Middle East ‘tensions’ risk
Compliance with the return-to-office policy will be a prerequisite for approval of these cases, it added as TCS requires employees to return to the office for all five days of the week, ending work from home for certain teams.
What has TCS told employees on work from office?
TCS has instructed employees to go to their designated offices rather than choosing those closer to their homes while the HR department is granting limited work from home on a case-by-case basis.
Do other IT firms have the same rule?
Several IT firms including Infosys and Wipro have made it mandatory for employees to work from office. Wipro has unveiled a mandatory hybrid work policy which requires employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs