Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk is now rehiring this team that he fired weeks ago
Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk said in an email to his staff that he is cutting jobs of the team behind Tesla's Supercharger charging-station network last month.
Elon Musk is rehiring some of the workers from Tesla's Supercharger team which he dissolved two weeks ago, it was reported. This comes as Elon Musk said in an email to his staff that he is cutting jobs of the team behind Tesla's Supercharger charging-station network last month. Although now Bloomberg reported that the billionaire seems to have backtracked on his decision.
He brought back some Supercharger workers, including Tesla's charging director for North America, Max de Zegher, the report claimed citing people in the know.
Read more: Tesla layoffs: ‘Frustrated’ Elon Musk sacks senior executives in fresh job cuts
Max de Zegher joined Tesla in 2013 and has spent more than a decade with the electric-vehicle company as per his LinkedIn profile. Max De Zegher started out in sales and then moved to Tesla's charging infrastructure in the UK, Europe and North America.
Elon Musk's decision to cut jobs in the Supercharger team had shocked Tesla's investors, partners as well as major automakers that had adopted Tesla's charging tech like General Motors, Ford and Mercedes-Benz.
Aaron Luque, the CEO EnviroSpark, which installs Tesla chargers, told Business Insider, “There's no one remaining from the team that we worked with. In terms of formal communication from Tesla, we haven't received anything.”
Read more: Tesla layoffs: Indian-origin woman laid off by Elon Musk says it's a ‘significant transition’
What has Elon Musk said on Supercharger team so far?
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire said, “Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations.”
Read more: Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk's company cuts more jobs in these teams, report claims
Reiterating that Tesla was still committed to building out its Superchargers, he also wrote, “Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year. That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.