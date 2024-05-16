Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk is now rehiring this team that he fired weeks ago

Elon Musk is rehiring some of the workers from Tesla's Supercharger team which he dissolved two weeks ago, it was reported. This comes as Elon Musk said in an email to his staff that he is cutting jobs of the team behind Tesla's Supercharger charging-station network last month. Although now Bloomberg reported that the billionaire seems to have backtracked on his decision. Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference.(AFP)

He brought back some Supercharger workers, including Tesla's charging director for North America, Max de Zegher, the report claimed citing people in the know.

Max de Zegher joined Tesla in 2013 and has spent more than a decade with the electric-vehicle company as per his LinkedIn profile. Max De Zegher started out in sales and then moved to Tesla's charging infrastructure in the UK, Europe and North America.

Elon Musk's decision to cut jobs in the Supercharger team had shocked Tesla's investors, partners as well as major automakers that had adopted Tesla's charging tech like General Motors, Ford and Mercedes-Benz.

Aaron Luque, the CEO EnviroSpark, which installs Tesla chargers, told Business Insider, “There's no one remaining from the team that we worked with. In terms of formal communication from Tesla, we haven't received anything.”

What has Elon Musk said on Supercharger team so far?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire said, “Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations.”

Reiterating that Tesla was still committed to building out its Superchargers, he also wrote, “Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year. That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher.”