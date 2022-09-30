Home / Business / To avoid crowding during festive season, cost of platform ticket hiked here

To avoid crowding during festive season, cost of platform ticket hiked here

Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The hike of ₹10 (from ₹10 to ₹20) will be in effect between October 1, and January 31 next year, a circular said.

Representative image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has doubled the price of a platform ticket, from 10 to 20, in a bid to prevent crowding at railway stations during the festive season, which began on Monday, with the first day of the 9-day Navratras.

“Chennai Division of Southern Railway has decided to increase the Platform Ticket fare from 10 to 20 per person for the upcoming festival season to ensure the comfort of bona fide passengers and to avoid overcrowding,” news agency ANI tweeted on Friday, citing a Southern Railway release.

As per the release, the hike will be in effect for a little over 4 months, or 123 days, starting October 1, and until January 31 next year. Also, the revised prices will be charged across 8 major railway stations in the Tamil Nadu Capital, including the two major ones – the Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore. The others are Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Avadi.

Platform ticket sale affected during Covid-19 lockdown as well

Earlier, at various points during the Covid-19 induced lockdown as well, the price of a platform ticket was hiked or sale suspended altogether to keep people, other than passengers, away from railway stations. Later, when the situation became normal, ticket sale resumed.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

southern railway ‪indian railways‬
