close_game
close_game
News / Business / ‘To work as effectively as possible’: EV maker Aurora lays off 3% staff

‘To work as effectively as possible’: EV maker Aurora lays off 3% staff

Reuters |
Jan 25, 2024 01:56 PM IST

The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer had 1700 employees by 2022-end, as per the company's securities filings.

Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said on Wednesday it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.

Aurora Innovation logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Aurora Innovation logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aurora had 1,700 employees by 2022-end, as per the company's securities filings.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"As we move toward commercial launch, we recently reviewed the entire organization to ensure we are working as effectively as possible ... Through this process, a limited number of roles were eliminated which impacted 3 percent of our total workforce," according to a company statement attributed to Cristopher Barrett, senior vice president, people.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which went public through a merger with a blank cheque firm in 2021, is building the technology that will power future self-driving trucks.

Aurora has partnerships with Continental AG and Volvo, and plans to deploy its first set of driver-less trucks on the streets this year.

Earlier this month, the company said it had finalized the design and architecture of the hardware for Aurora Driver autonomous driving system that Continental plans to produce in 2027.

Aurora said the partnership with the German company gives it a path to deploy autonomous trucks at scale after its initial driverless launch, planned at the end of 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On