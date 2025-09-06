Top 10 countries offering digital nomad visa to WFH, remote workers. 9 are in Europe

The idea of “work from home” (WFH) or remote work predates the internet but gained traction when the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay at home, and work while connected online. A representative image of a work visa and passport.(HT)

In 2020, Estonia became one of the first countries to offer a digital nomad visa to foreign nationals to live and work legally in the country for up to a year. That started a new immigration trend with several countries joining the bandwagon.

What is a digital nomad visa?

A digital nomad visa is a temporary permit that allows visitors to stay in a country while they work remotely. Several countries offer these permits of varying durations with the possibility of a renewal. Being “well-funded” (steady money in the bank account) is a primary requisite either for an individual or those with dependants.

While most countries allow online applications, others do the old school way at an embassy or consulate in the country of origin. And though basic eligibility criteria differ, proof of accommodation, no criminal record and health insurance are mandatory.

Nearly 70 countries offer a digital nomad visa today Here’s a look at the 10 most sought-after. Nine of them are in Europe.

Spain

Eligibility: The visa applicant should hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree, or at least three years of relevant professional experience. The applicant has to be a citizen of a non-EU/EEA country.

Monthly income of €2,760 Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: $70-80

Italy

Eligibility: The visa applicant shouldn’t be employed with a a company registered in Italy.

An Annual income of €24,789. That goes up to €34,087/annum for an accompanying spouse and €1,150 per child per annum. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: €116

Greece

Eligibility: The visa applicant should be a non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizen and not be working for a company registered in Greece.

Monthly income of €3,500. 20% extra income is required if the visa holder is bringing a spouse, children or dependents. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: €1,000 for a visa application, and €150 extra fee for each dependent.

Thailand

Eligibility: The Destination Thailand Visa is specifically designed for digital nomads and remote workers. No work permit is required, if you are working under the workation section and are employed by non-Thai entities. If you wish to work for Thai companies, you will need a work permit and a different type of visa.

The DTV visa allows stays of up to 180 days with a visa issuance fee of 9,100 to 37,888 Thai Baht, valid for five years. DTV holders can extend their stay once per entry stamp for an additional 180 days with an additional 1,900 Baht fee and can change their type of visa within the country. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: INR 25,000

Germany

Eligibility: Germany does not have a digital nomad visa, per se, but has a “freelance and self-employed” visa that remote workers can apply for.

While there is no specific amount required, you will need €1,000 to €2,000 per month for your expenses. During the visa application process, you have to submit proof of financial capability. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: $105

Portugal

Eligibility: The visa applicant should be a citizen of a non-Swiss and non-EU/EEA country. You have to provide a contract showing full WFH (freelancers allowed), and show an accommodation contract for one year.

Monthly income of €3,480, plus €3,132 for every child and €5,220 for every adult. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: €75-90 (Additional fees may differ)

Japan

Eligibility: The visa applicant has to be a citizen of the eligible countries listed here.

The visa applicant has to be a citizen of the eligible countries listed here. Duration: Six months

Six months Income Requirement: An annual income of €58,420

An annual income of €58,420 Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: $20 for single entry, $40 for multiple entries

Croatia

Eligibility: The visa applicant cannot work for a company registered in Croatia.

Monthly income of €3,295, increases 10% for each additional family member. Are spouses/dependents allowed? Yes.

Yes. Visa application fee: €157

Mauritius

Eligibility: The visa applicant has to work remotely for a company or clients outside Mauritius.

Yes. Marriage and birth certificates are mandatory for accompanying spouses and children. Visa application fee: Free. Can be applied online, usually processed within 48 hours.

