Top 10 popular 4-digit PINs include 0000, 1234 and 6969. The least common are…

India witnessed a 33 per cent rise in cyberattacks during the first quarter of 2024 and is one of the most targeted nations globally, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd noted in a report. One of the major reasons for the rise in cyber threats is the use of weak PINs that can be easily guessed by cybercriminals to breach systems. These are the top ten most common and the least common 4-digit PINs.(Reuters)

Some PINs are extremely guessable owing to them being basic in nature which is why cybercriminals can use them and pose risk to your security. Moreover, birth years, birthdates, or repetitive passwords can also be easily guessed.

As per a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful, the top ten most common 4-digit PINs are:

- 1234

- 1111

- 0000

- 1212

- 7777

- 1004

- 2000

- 4444

- 2222

- 6969

Some of the least common 4-digit PINs are:

- 8557

- 8438

- 9539

- 7063

- 6827

- 0859

- 6793

- 0738

- 6835

- 8093

What can you do to ensure safety?

Using a password manager can give an additional layer of security as you can use it to generate random, secure codes that do not rely on easily accessible personal information, experts believe. A good PIN must be difficult to guess and not based on your personal information.