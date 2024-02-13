 Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO to open today. Should you subscribe? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO to open today. Should you subscribe?

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO to open today. Should you subscribe?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The company aims to raise ₹72 crore through this IPO.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited, a manufacturer of pipes and steel tubes, will open for subscription on Tuesday, with February 15 being the final date to subscribe.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The company's IPO, one of two such public offers hitting the Dalal Street this week, aims to raise aims to raise 72.17 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. Additionally, as per HT's sister publication Mint, ahead of the issue opening, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited are available in the grey market, and are available at a premium of 132 in the grey market.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To subscribe or not?

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, spoke to Mint, and gave a ‘subscribe’ tag.

The issue price is quite attractive and one can 'apply for strong listing gain',' he said.

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, too gave a ‘subscribe’ tag.

Also Read: Entero Healthcare IPO to close today. To subscribe or not?

"The public offer is less than 50% of the valuations of its peers. So, the issue is expected to receive a strong response from investors, and looking at its size, I won't be surprised if the book build issue gets fully subscribed in few hours of the issue opening on Tuesday."

Additionally, Gorakshkar too advised investors to apply for listing gain.

(Disclaimer: Views of individual firms/analysts)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On