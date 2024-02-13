Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO to open today. Should you subscribe?

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited, a manufacturer of pipes and steel tubes, will open for subscription on Tuesday, with February 15 being the final date to subscribe. Representational Image

The company's IPO, one of two such public offers hitting the Dalal Street this week, aims to raise ₹aims to raise ₹72.17 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. Additionally, as per HT's sister publication Mint, ahead of the issue opening, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited are available in the grey market, and are available at a premium of ₹132 in the grey market.

To subscribe or not?

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, spoke to Mint, and gave a ‘subscribe’ tag.

The issue price is quite attractive and one can 'apply for strong listing gain',' he said.

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, too gave a ‘subscribe’ tag.

"The public offer is less than 50% of the valuations of its peers. So, the issue is expected to receive a strong response from investors, and looking at its size, I won't be surprised if the book build issue gets fully subscribed in few hours of the issue opening on Tuesday."

Additionally, Gorakshkar too advised investors to apply for listing gain.

(Disclaimer: Views of individual firms/analysts)