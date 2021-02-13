Vodafone Idea narrows loss to 4,532 crore in Oct-Dec

IND USA
The company had posted a loss of 6,438.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. (Representative Image)(Mint)
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a loss of 6,438.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"In the third quarter of financial year 2021, we improved subscriber retention and operating performance, supported by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimization plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings," Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a statement.

Revenue from operations declined by 1.7 to 10,894 crore during the reported quarter from 11,089.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"The Board has approved fund raising to support our strategic intent and we are in active discussions with potential investors," Takkar said. The company has proposed to raise up to 25,000 crore.

