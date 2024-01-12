Wipro reports Q3 revenue from ops at 22,205 crore

Wipro on Friday reported a better-than-expected rise in Q3 revenue.



According to a Reuters report, the software services giant's revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent from the previous year to ₹222.05 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) for the three months to Dec 31, Reuters reported.



This comes a day after Tata Consultancy Services had reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the third quarter at ₹11,735 crore, driven by a massive growth in the home market that offset to a large extent the impact of a 3 per cent degrowth in the US market.



The TCS management, led by chief executive K Krithivasan, said the net income was impacted by a USD 125 million out of the USD 140 million charge it had taken for a legal settlement in the US during the quarter.



On Thursday, Infosys reported a lower-than-expected 7.3 per cent fall in net profit in the December quarter on sluggish demand from clients and cut its annual sales forecast.



The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 1.3 per cent to ₹38,821 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from ₹38,318 crore a year ago, PTI reported.

Wipro on Friday reported a better-than-expected rise in Q3 revenue. (Bloomberg file photo)