Wired Wisdom: Amazon X Zomato, Nuuk HOT BLOX & Best Tech of 2025

Opening thoughts. Eternal Ltd.’s Zomato and Amazon Pay have announced something interesting, particularly for those deal hunters who also like to double dip for credit cards or spend rewards. The Nuuk Hot Box. (Handout)

Zomato says that any food delivery orders done on Zomato and paid for using the linked Amazon Pay Balance, will earn some cashback—in this case, called Zomato Money. Orders placed on weekdays will earn 3% Zomato Money return, while weekend food orders will return 5% as cashback.

The idea here is clear: curate a loyal demographic of users—not just for Amazon but also for Zomato—because if a cashback is sitting in the digital wallet, you are likely to not let that go.

As of now there doesn’t seem to be a per order or per month capping on these returns, but if misused for bulk orders, expect platforms to crack down eventually. If you are able to double-dip Amazon Pay returns by buying vouchers from the American Express Rewards Multiplier or the ICICI iShop platforms, for instance, using credit cards, that’s really good value.

EDITOR’S CORNER: NUUK HOT BLOX You may be wondering why we are having a conversation about a room heater, an oil-filled radiator to be precise. But this one deserves it. And it is the middle of winter, for those who feel cold.

Nuuk’s foray into the consumer electronics space, in a category that’s very relevant for this season for a large part of the country, sees the larger HOT BLOX smart oil-filled radiator heater alongside a smaller PTC—or positive temperature coefficient ceramic rod-based heater, called HOT BAR.

The 11-fin NUUK HOT BLOX, with a price tag of ₹13,999, puts it squarely in the typical oil-filled radiator price range—some examples being Philips’s new CX3011 (that’s around ₹14,720; also 11 fins) and the Havells Hestio ( ₹12,999 for the 13-fin model).

One of things Nuuk has done rather well is the smartphone app connectivity. The Nuuk app is very easy to set up and navigate, with a full array of controls that replicate the touch keys on the heater itself, as well as the very uniquely designed red-coloured remote with a soft-touch finish.

One of the advantages of the HOT BLOX is its power efficiency, at least in terms of how Nuuk has designed this. The peak consumption is rated at 2,200 Watts, while dynamic management as part of the Eco mode brings this down to about 500 Watts for most intents and purposes.

By default, Nuuk has three presets that you can work with—H1, H2 and H3. For each of these, the app also displays the current power consumption—a rather neat feature to have amid increasing awareness on ways to reduce wastage of electricity and, therefore, money. If you want manual temperature control—between 15 and 35 degrees Celsius—you must switch to the Eco mode.

The effectiveness in a living room hall is pristine, even in Eco mode set at 23 degrees Celsius, something we had the chance to check on one of the coldest evenings in New Delhi. The HOT BLOX managed to warm the living room in about 15 minutes.

Depending on the room size and the modes, you will be able to find the right pick with some experimentation. However, it must be noted that the HOT BLOX does not remember the last used setting if you completely power it down after use. It will resume duties in the highest power H3 mode—something to be careful of if you intend to use the Eco mode more often.

The display also turns off after a while, and while that’s ideal for a bedroom at night, you may not want that in a living room—as of now, there is no option to either change this behaviour, or reduce display illumination levels either.

The HOT BLOX is well-made, and attention to detail is very clear. The use of diathermic oil—a high-quality mineral oil that’s more resistant to chemical oxidation and has high thermal conductivity—should give it definite longevity.

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) thermoplastic polymer used in the chassis is strong, has a nice look to it and also durable enough to be used in car parts as well as LEGO bricks. And it perfectly does what is asked of it—beat the cold, so that a winter sufferer such as yours truly can live a little more comfortably.