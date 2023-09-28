Yatra Online IPO to be listed today on stock markets. Check price band, GMP

Travel firm Yatra Online's initial public offering (IPO) will be listed today. i.e September 28, 2023. The IPO was open for subscriptions on September 14 and concluded on September 20. The initial shares were subscribed 1.61 times on the last day of its subscription. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The ₹775 crore initial share sale got bids for 4,98,92,325 shares against 3,09,42,356 shares on offer, as per the data from the National Stock Exchange.



“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, September 28, 2023, the equity shares of Yatra Online Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities”, the Bombay Stock Exchange said in a circular ahead of the listing.



The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹142 per equity shares.

On September 14, the company had said it has mobilised ₹348.75 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to ₹150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and up to ₹392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives.

Grey Market Premium

Grey market premium (GMP) is the price at which the IPO shares are traded before being listed on the stock market. According to topsharebrokers.com, the GMP of the Yatra Online IPO is zero.



Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of the number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue. The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE. SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail