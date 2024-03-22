 Zara founder Amancio Ortega buys Luxembourg office building for $189 million - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Zara founder Amancio Ortega buys Luxembourg office building for $189 million

Reuters |
Mar 22, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Amancio Ortega, who founded fashion giant Inditex in 1985, earlier this year bought a logistics centre in the Netherlands.

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish billionaire and founder of the fashion group that owns Zara, has bought an office building in Luxembourg for 175 million euros ($189 million), his family's investment vehicle Pontegadea said on Friday.

Zara founder Amancio Ortega is seen.
Zara founder Amancio Ortega is seen.

Baltisse, an investment holding company belonging to Belgian entrepreneur Filip Balcaen, said in a post on social networking website LinkedIn that it had sold the Royal Park office building in the heart of Luxembourg City to an international investor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Belgian newspaper De Tijd first reported the purchase and said Pontegadea was the buyer of the 10,000-square-metre (107,639-square-feet) building. The Zara founder's family office later confirmed the report to Reuters.

Read more: PepsiCo ex-CEO Indra Nooyi's advice for Indian students in US: Be ‘watchful’. Video

It is the first time Pontegadea has invested in real estate in Luxembourg, it added.

Ortega, who founded fashion giant Inditex in 1985, earlier this year bought a logistics centre in the Netherlands.

Pontegadea now owns $20.1 billion worth of real estate assets, having mainly invested in luxury buildings and office towers. It has also diversified its portfolio by buying energy and logistics assets in Europe and North America.

The Luxembourg complex is 95% leased to large law firms and private equity players, Baltisse said on LinkedIn.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Zara founder Amancio Ortega buys Luxembourg office building for $189 million
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On