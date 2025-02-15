2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 comes to India priced at 12.90 lakh. Here's what is new

Kawasaki India has officially introduced the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 at a price point of ₹12.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). This newly unveiled sports tourer gets a bigger engine capacity while being priced at approximately ₹1 lakh lower than its predecessor. However, the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 does not incorporate any significant alterations in its design language. The Kawasaki Versys 1100 doesn't look different but will behave differently owing to its mechanical changes.

In the international market, Kawasaki has launched three distinct variants of the Versys 1100, including a base trim as well as the S and SE trims which remain consistent with prior offerings. For the Indian market, the manufacturer is only providing a singular variant referred to as ‘Standard’. The motorcycle is available in a solitary colour palette designated as ‘Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black.’

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Engine

The sports tourer has undergone a revamp as it now comes featuring an enlarged engine capacity of 1099cc. The power unit is a liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder, Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) configuration, equipped with reworked intake ports designed to accommodate its modified throttle body. Furthermore, the cam profiles with a reduced valve lift have been optimized to further enhance torque within the low to mid-revolutions per minute (rpm) spectrum.

The engine now generates an improved maximum power output, escalating from 118 bhp to 133 bhp at 9,000 rpm, alongside a torque rating of 112 Nm at 7,600 rpm. This robust engine configuration is mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission with an incorporated slipper and assist clutch. Additionally, the flywheel of the motorcycle has been rendered heavier, contributing positively to rideability, while a secondary balancer has been installed to mitigate excessive vibration. To maintain optimal engine temperature, an oil cooler has also been integrated.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Specifications

In conjunction with the enhanced performance metrics, Kawasaki has also increased the braking capacity, with the rear disc now measuring 260 mm in diameter, and at the front, dual discs measuring 310 mm. The front suspension system comprises two inverted forks, featuring adjustable rebound damping and spring preload variability. In contrast, the rear of the motorcycle is supported by horizontal back-link, gas-charged shocks that also feature rebound damping capabilities and remote spring preload adjustability. The fuel tank has a commendable capacity of 21 litres, while the motorcycle’s dry weight is recorded at 235 kg.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Features

The features incorporated within the Versys 1100 include all-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a handlebar-mounted USB-C socket, and the presence of electronic cruise control. Moreover, several advanced technologies are integrated to assist the rider, including the Kawasaki Corner Management Function, an Inertial Measurement Unit, a triple-mode Kawasaki Traction Control system, electronic throttle valves, multiple power modes, eco riding indications, and the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System.