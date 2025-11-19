2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied for the first time: Here's what could be new

Maruti Suzuki has started testing the 2026 Brezza on the Indian roads. A test mule was spotted wearing heavy camouflage. As of now, we don't have any concrete information available on what will be new. However, there are a few things that we can expect the 2026 Brezza to get. The 2026 Brezza's interior may remain similar, with possible changes to colour themes and steering wheel design.(Instagram/carindianews)

What could be the cosmetic changes to the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The 2026 Brezza is expected to feature redesigned front and rear bumpers to freshen up the look. On the sides, there could be a new set of alloy wheels. Apart from this, there could be some minor tweaks to the lighting elements. From the spy shot, the roof rails and the shark-fin antenna are visible.

What could be the interior changes to the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The interior of the 2025 Brezza is expected to stay mostly the same. So, expect the same dashboard layout and interior space. However, there is a possibility that the brand might change the colour theme of the cabin, change the steering wheel to the new unit that is found on the Victoris and there could also be a new upholstery as well.

Will there be mechanical changes to the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki will not make any mechanical changes. Currently, the Brezza is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can run on petrol as well as CNG. While running on petrol, the engine produces 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 4,300 rpm. On CNG, the power output falls to 87 PS at 5,500 rpm, and torque is rated for 121 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

The CNG powertrain comes with a 5-speed gearbox, whereas the petrol powertrain is offered with a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Currently, the CNG powertrain uses a single CNG cylinder that is placed in the boot. This robs the boot space. With the update, there is a possibility that Maruti Suzuki will offer dual-cylinder technology or an underbody cylinder which will help in increasing the boot space.

What are the features that Maruti Suzuki might add to 2026 Brezza?

While not confirmed as of now, the brand might add features like ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver seat and Level 2 ADAS.