From Royal Enfield to Harley-Davidson: 5 best cruiser bikes to buy in 2026

Cruiser bikes continue to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market, offering relaxed ergonomics, torquey engines, and timeless design. Heading into 2026, buyers are spoilt for choice with options ranging from affordable single-cylinder cruisers to premium twin-cylinder machines. From modern classics to laidback highway tourers, here are five of the best cruiser bikes you can buy in India in 2026:

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 brings the brand’s iconic design language together with a modern parallel-twin engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is the spiritual successor to the Classic 500 and is underpinned by the same platform that serves as the foundation for the Interceptor and Continental GT. Priced from ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the nameplate enters a new era with the 647.95 cc parallel-twin that makes 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,560 rpm. The engine is housed within a steel tubular spine frame held up by 43 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks. It rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel with aluminium rims and disc brakes all around. Available in three variants, it carries over the core design elements from the Classic 350, such as the teardrop fuel tank and the nascelle headlamp with the tiger-eye pilot lamps, while growing beefier with the new platform and putting on a set of peashooter exhausts on either side.

Harley-Davidson X440 T

The X440 T is Harley-Davidson’s updated take on the X440 cruiser, featuring ride-by-wire and an updated design

The Harley-Davidson X440 T is the latest motorcycle to emerge from the Hero-Harley partnership and it is essentially the top-spec version of the X440 cruiser that was originally launched in 2023. Priced from ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it brings cosmetic and functional upgrades to address its drawbacks and set it apart as a fresher alternative. It continues to derive power from the same 440 cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder but now incorporates a ride-by-wire throttle system that enables features such as riding modes, a traction control system, as well as switchable ABS at the rear. The motorcycle gets a new sub-frame design, which does away with the awkward gap left between the older model’s rear tyre and fender.

Honda CB350

The Honda CB350 is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, FI engine tuned for 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox

The Honda CB350 is a modern classic cruiser bike that leans heavily into its old-school aesthetics and is known for its unapologetic exhaust note. Priced from ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in two variants and powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. This engine is housed in a double-cradle frame held up by telescopic front forks and dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers. Braking is managed by a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, both assisted by a dual-channel ABS setup. It gets full-LED lighting, a digi-analogue cluster, and alloy wheels.

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin uses a 225 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for low and mid-range.

The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle that combines cruiser, roadster, and scrambler design elements in a single Frankenstein package. Priced from ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable cruiser on this list and has been given a key update with which dual-channel ABS is now available from the mid-spec variant. Powered by a 225 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox, it makes 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3.750 rpm. It is held up by 41 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock with seven-step adjustable pre-load. It rides on 17-inch alloys with a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Key features include a fully digital console with TVS SmartXonnect, enabling navigation, voice assistance, and call/SMS alerts. It further features two ABS modes, adjustable levers, and Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology to prevent stalling at low speeds.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 remains one of the most affordable and comfortable cruisers available in India.

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has remained unchanged for quite some time, yet it proves to be among the best and most accessible laidback cruisers in the market. Priced from ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in a single variant with two colour options and is known for its timeless design and comfortable ergonomics. Powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, the Avenger Cruise 220 makes 18.7bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 17.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. It is held up by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with a five-step adjustable pre-load. It rides on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels fitted with a 280 mm front disc with single-channel ABS.