5 electric scooters that cost less than the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.49 lakh, making it one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy today. But here's the surprising part — for the same price or even less, you could own an electric scooter that cuts down your running costs for your commutes and chores. Here are five of the options under ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom): Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max launched in India at ₹ 1.49 lakh, one of the priciest smartphones, comparable to affordable electric scooters. One such example is the Ather 450S, which is priced at ₹ 1.40 lakh ex-showroom.

1. Ola S1 Pro Gen3 – ₹ 1.19 lakh

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 sits below the S1 Pro+ in the company's lineup. It is one of the most feature-loaded scooters on sale. The 3 kWh version has a claimed range of 176 km with a top speed of 117 kmph and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds. The motor puts out 5.5 kW of nominal power, whereas peak power is rated for 11 kW. There is a 7-inch touchscreen, OTA updates, cruise control, reverse assist and a lot more. With all these features, the S1 Pro feels more like a gadget on wheels than just a scooter.

2. Hero Vida VX2 Plus - ₹ 82,790

Vida is Hero MotoCorp’s dedicated EV sub-brand, and the VX2 is the new flagship electric scooter for the brand. It has an IDC-claimed range of 142 km. The top speed is 80 kmph with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.1 seconds. The highlight of the VX2 Plus is its removable battery pack, so customers who do not have a dedicated parking space or cannot charge the scooter in the parking area can remove the batteries and take it to their house to charge. In terms of features, there is a 4.3-inch TFT screen, reverse assist and My Vida application among others.

3. Bajaj Chetak 3501 – ₹ 1.22 lakh

Bajaj revived the iconic Chetak name with an electric twist, and the Chetak 3501 lives up to its legacy. Its all-metal body gives it a premium and durable feel, while the scooter’s 3.5 kWh battery offers a range of up to 153 km. The Chetak isn’t about outright speed — it maxes out at 73 km/h — but it focuses on refinement, design, and build quality. With smartphone connectivity, an IP67-rated battery pack, and has support of Bajaj’s wide dealer network.

4. TVS iQube S – ₹ 1.09 lakh

The iQube from TVS is one of the earliest mainstream electric scooters to gain popularity, and the S variant balances price with features. It gets a 3.5 kWh battery that delivers a claimed range of around 145 km, with a top speed of 78 km/h. What sets it apart is its user-friendly nature — large under-seat storage, a bright TFT display with connected features, and practical ergonomics for everyday commutes. With TVS’s reputation for reliability and expanding charging ecosystem, the iQube S makes a lot of sense for city dwellers.

5. Ather 450S – ₹ 1.40 lakh

The 450S sits below the 450X in the lineup. It has a claimed range of 122 km on a single charge from the 2.9 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. In terms of features, there is a 7-inch DeepView display, turn-by-turn navigation, LED lighting, Park Assist and support for Ather Connect, among others.