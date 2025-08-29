5 exciting car and bike launches lined up for India in September 2025

September 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of the year for new vehicle launches in India, with both car and two-wheeler manufacturers bringing brand-new offerings to the market. From pure-electric SUVs to performance-focused two-wheelers, the upcoming lineup covers a wide range, giving buyers more choices across segments and price brackets. The spotlight will be on the new EVs from Vietnamese EV maker VinFast and Maruti Suzuki, alongside a new Hyundai Creta-rival from Maruti, and two major two-wheeler debuts from TVS and Harley-Davidson. Get Launch Updates on TVS Ntorq 150 Notify me Notify me Here are 5 exciting car and bike launches that are scheduled to take place in September 2025

TVS is set to kick off the month with the launch of the Ntorq 150, to be followed by Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara and Escudo compact SUV on September 3. VinFast will launch its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs on September 6, while Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, will introduce a new 440 cc motorcycle later in the month. Here is a closer look at the five most exciting car and bike launches in India in September 2025.

VinFast VF6 and VF7:

VinFast has confirmed that it will be launching its VF6 and VF7 pure-electric SUVs in India on September 6, 2025. Both models will be assembled locally at the Vietnamese brand’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. While the VinFast VF6 is the mass-market offering to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, the VinFast VF7 will be positioned as the more premium offering in the ranks of the BYD Atto 3 and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

The VF6 will come in 2 variants, both powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The Eco variant makes 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 399 km. The Plus variant delivers a higher output of 204 bhp and 310 Nm, and offers a slightly lower range of 381 km.

The larger VF7 comes equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery. In the Eco trim, it delivers 204 bhp and 310 Nm, with an estimated range of 450 km. The Plus version features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, generating 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Despite its enhanced performance, this variant offers a slightly reduced range of 431 km.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is now in production, and Indian buyers can expect to see it launched by September 3, 2025. This is the first battery electric SUV from the Indian manufacturer, and it will be manufactured locally at the carmaker’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. To be positioned as a global product, the e Vitara will be offered globally with two battery packs, a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit.

The smaller pack delivers 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a front-wheel drive setup, offering a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km. The larger unit is available in two configurations: The FWD variant makes 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a range of up to 426 km, while the AWD model delivers 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque with a range of 395 km.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo:

Maruti Suzuki is additionally gearing up to launch its upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival on September 3, and it is expected to be called the Escudo. Internally codenamed Y17, the Maruti Suzuki Escudo is a compact SUV to be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and below the Grand Vitara.

While exact details have not been revealed yet, it is likely to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15 motor. The naturally-aspirated petrol powerplant is expected to get a CNG option as well. The engine could be retuned, but the output figures should remain unchanged at 100 hp and 88 hp, in petrol and CNG guise, respectively.

TVS Ntorq 150:

The TVS Ntorq 150 will be launched in India on September 1, expanding the brand’s footprint to the 150 cc scooter segment. It continues the familiar design language with sharper lines and a more pronounced front-end, and it gets LED lighting all around with quad-projectors and a T-shaped DRL.

While technical details remain undisclosed, the Ntorq 150 is expected to be fitted with a 150 cc powerplant making close to 12 bhp. This would slot it into the performance-focused scooter space, pitting it against the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR 160, and Hero’s Xoom 160.

The upcoming Ntorq 150 is further expected to be fitted with 14-inch wheels, a rear disc brake, and the TVS SmartXonnect system with a TFT screen. Connected functions such as navigation and ride modes may come as standard.

New Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle:

Hero MotoCorp will be launching a Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle in September 2025, having revealed the news during the latest investor call. The two companies had co-developed the X440 for the Indian market, following it up with the Hero Mavrick 440. The latter could not drive sales as expected, and it is now being pulled off the shelves, with dealers stopping bookings altogether.

The Harley brand has a stronger recall value across various markets and holds a more aspirational value for riders. As such, it appears that the American brand will be the one to drive the sales for both companies in this segment, with the upcoming 440 cc model to be offered under the Harley-Davidson banner.