BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased, launch likely at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BMW Motorrad is expected to launch the new R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Ahead of a nearing launch, the German premium motorcycle manufacturer has teased the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Upon launch in the Indian market, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure will be positioned above the current R 1300 GS, which is available at ₹21.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes as the adventure tourer iteration of the standard BMW R 1300 GS.

New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: What has changed?

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes with a wider range of standard equipment than the previous iteration of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

It gets heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and engine drag torque control. Also, there is the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps onboard the new R 1300 GS Adventure.

The adventure tourer gets a larger fuel tank. It boasts a total of 30 litres of fuel capacity, allowing a longer range. Additionally, customers have the option to acquire a 12-litre tank bag featuring a waterproof inner compartment. The motorcycle comes equipped with four riding modes, a Matrix headlamp, hand protectors that include integrated turn indicators, and dynamic traction control.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Key technology

The upcoming BMW R 1300 GS Adventure gets an ADAS suite with Riding Assistant. It gets Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) for safe and convenient motorcycling as optional equipment.

The motorcycle also comes with several advanced features such as Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and Hill Start Control (HSC). It also includes Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, a smartphone charging compartment with an integrated USB socket, and a 12 V on-board power socket.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: What powers it?

Powering the R 1300 GS Adventure is the same boxer engine that works on the R 1300 GS. The engine is capable of churning out 143 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and there is also a new Automated Shift Assistant which is basically an automatic gearbox.