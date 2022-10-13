Booked MG's Astor but yet to receive your order? This offer is for you

British manufacturer MG has announced an offer for customers who booked the company's SUV, Astor, but are yet to receive their order. To make up for the long waiting period on the car, the automobile giant is back with its ‘Worth Waiting For’ offer, under which customers who are yet to receive their Astor unit can choose a package from a total of 3 options.

MG's ‘Worth Waiting For’ deal

Under this, eligible customers will select their preferred package from amongst Chrome Kit, Protection Kit, and benefits worth ₹10,000. ‘Chrome Kit’ gives you a tail gate, tail lamp, outside rear view mirror (ORVM), door handle, as well as front lower surround. In ‘Protection Kit,’ you get a bumper corner protector, door protector, rear bull bar, and designer mats.

Meanwhile, under the third option, you can choose any of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC)/Extended Warranty/Merchandise/Accessory. Here, whichever benefit you select, it will be worth ₹10,000.

However, it is to be noted that the offer applies only to Astor's CVT and AT variants, and for bookings made on and before May 31, 2022.

The MG Astor

Launched in India on October 11, 2021, the SUV had a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). At present, after a hike in September, Astor has a starting price of ₹10.31 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

