Booked MG's Astor but yet to receive your order? This offer is for you

Published on Oct 13, 2022 02:38 PM IST

The British manufacturer is back with its ‘Worth Waiting For’ offer for customers who are yet to get their Astor unit.

MG Astor was launched in India in October 21
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

British manufacturer MG has announced an offer for customers who booked the company's SUV, Astor, but are yet to receive their order. To make up for the long waiting period on the car, the automobile giant is back with its ‘Worth Waiting For’ offer, under which customers who are yet to receive their Astor unit can choose a package from a total of 3 options.

MG's ‘Worth Waiting For’ deal

Under this, eligible customers will select their preferred package from amongst Chrome Kit, Protection Kit, and benefits worth 10,000. ‘Chrome Kit’ gives you a tail gate, tail lamp, outside rear view mirror (ORVM), door handle, as well as front lower surround. In ‘Protection Kit,’ you get a bumper corner protector, door protector, rear bull bar, and designer mats.

Meanwhile, under the third option, you can choose any of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC)/Extended Warranty/Merchandise/Accessory. Here, whichever benefit you select, it will be worth 10,000.

However, it is to be noted that the offer applies only to Astor's CVT and AT variants, and for bookings made on and before May 31, 2022.

The MG Astor

Launched in India on October 11, 2021, the SUV had a starting price of 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). At present, after a hike in September, Astor has a starting price of 10.31 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

    HT News Desk

mg motor india
