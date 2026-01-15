Chetak C25 User Guide: We Answer Your Top 5 Questions On The New E-Scooter

Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the new Chetak C25. Priced from ₹91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the C25 is the most accessible model from the lineup and continues to carry the core traits of the Chetak brand in sleeker overalls. With bookings open at a token amount of ₹2,000, questions about the new e-scooter have been piling up. Here are our answers to the top 5 questions from our readers: Get Launch Updates on TVS Creon Notify me Notify me The Chetak C25 is positioned as the most affordable model in the electric Chetak lineup, featuring a full-metal body, retro-inspired design and a simplified feature set aimed at urban commuters

Topics Covered:

Chetak C25 vs other variants

What are the dimensions of the C25?

What are the features and storage capacity of the C25?

Is the C25 a durable scooter?

What is the battery and range of the C25?

Parameter Bajaj Chetak C25 Price ₹ 91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) Positioning Entry-level model in the Chetak range, below 30 and 35 series Battery Pack 2.5 kWh floor-mounted NMC battery Claimed Range 113 km (IDC) Top Speed 55 kmph Charging Time 0–80% in 2 hours 25 minutes Kerb Weight 108 kg Seat Height 763 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Wheelbase 1,255 mm Turning Radius 1,825 mm Build & Protection Full-metal body, IP67-rated water resistance Suspension Telescopic front suspension Brakes Front disc, rear drum Features LCD instrument cluster, music and call controls, reverse mode, two riding modes, hill hold assist Connectivity No touchscreen, no Bluetooth or app-based connectivity Underseat Storage 25 litres (fits a full-face helmet) Incline Capability Up to 19% with pillion Best Use Case Short city commutes, grocery runs, and easy urban riding Not Ideal For Long-distance riding due to limited range View All Prev Next

How does the Chetak C25 differ from the other models in the lineup?

Asked by Aryaman Gupta

Priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the C25 is positioned below the 35 and 30 series as the most accessible model from the Chetak lineup. It brings the smallest battery pack in the range, a 2.5 kWh floor-mounted NMC unit, that enables an IDC-certified single-charge range of 113 km and a 55 kmph top speed. The top-spec 35 series model offers 153 km and a 73 kmph top speed.

The C25 remains relatively simple on the tech front, and while it does get Hill Hold Assist and riding modes, it loses out on some of the premium features on the other models, such as a touchscreen display, Bluetooth and app-based connectivity.

It continues to be built with a full-metal body and carries the same design ethos in a sleeker form. It gets a front disc brake and an LCD instrument cluster with music and call controls.

I’m looking for a lightweight e-scooter that can easily cut across city traffic. Is the new Chetak a good pick?

Asked by Neha Kumar

With its 108 kg kerb weight, the Chetak C25 is 22 kg lighter than the other models in the lineup. It brings an accessible 763 mm seat height and 170 mm of ground clearance. Its 1,255 mm wheelbase allows for a turning radius of 1,825 mm, making it fairly easy to manoeuvre.

I want to get my father a simple electric scooty that can help him in grocery runs and short commutes. Will the Chetak C25 fit his needs?

Asked by Aarav S.

The Chetak C25 uses a 2.5 kWh floor-mounted NMC battery pack that delivers an IDC-certified range of 113 km and a top speed of 55 kmph, making it suitable for short city commutes.

The Chetak C25 is the most accessible model from the lineup and remains fairly old-school with its features. The e-scooter brings a big LCD instrument cluster that allows for media play/pause and call accept/reject, a reverse mode, two riding modes, and hill hold assist for climbing an incline. The C25 further features 25 litres of underseat storage, which should be enough to fit a full-face helmet inside. Its 113 km range is ample for short trips around the city and it retains 80 per cent charge from zero in 2 hr 25 mins of charging.

The Chetak C25 is the most accessible model from the lineup and remains fairly old-school with its features. The e-scooter brings a big LCD instrument cluster that allows for media play/pause and call accept/reject, a reverse mode, two riding modes, and hill hold assist for climbing an incline. The C25 further features 25 litres of underseat storage, which should be enough to fit a full-face helmet inside. Its 113 km range is ample for short trips around the city and it retains 80 per cent charge from zero in 2 hr 25 mins of charging.

I live in an area with difficult roads and need an e-scooter that can keep up with the demands. Is the Chetak C25 worth considering?

Asked by Ron Bose

The C25 e-scooter features a full-metal body and is rated IP67 for its water-resistant properties. It remains light with a 108 kg kerb weight and offers 170 mm of ground clearance that can clear most obstacles on the road. Hardware duties are carried out by telescopic front suspension and a front disc and rear drum setup. The C25 further features hill hold assist and can climb a 19 per cent incline while seating a pillion.

Is the Chetak C25 good for long hauls or should I keep my options open?

Asked by Tathagata

With a kerb weight of 108 kg and a low 763 mm seat height, the Bajaj Chetak C25 is designed for easy manoeuvrability in traffic and accessible riding for senior riders and first-time EV buyers.

The Chetak C25 offers the smallest battery pack in Bajaj’s electric scooter lineup, which is a 2.5 kWh NMC unit that enables a single-charge range of 113 km (IDC). While this is ample for making short commutes around the city, the C25 is not made for longer trips. You would be better off choosing from other variants higher up in the lineup, such as the 35 series with its 153 km single-charge range.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com