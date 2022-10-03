Electric scooter battery explosion kills minor in Maharashtra's Vasai: Report

A seven-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Vasai area of Palghar district was killed after the electric scooter battery kept in his house exploded, PTI reported.



According to police officials, the incident occurred on September 23 in Vasai near Mumbai. The father of deceased had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and had kept the battery for charging in the living room, PTI reported.



The battery exploded due to excess heating, which resulted in the television set catching fire in the room. Shabbir, who was sleeping with his mother in the room, suffered severe burn injuries due to the explosion in the battery. He was rushed to the hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Earlier in August, the Centre had served notices to all electric vehicle manufacturers whose vehicles had caught fire. The EV manufacturers were asked to reply why they shouldn't be penalised for fire incidents due to malfunctioning in their batteries.



On September 27, the Centre deferred the implementation of battery safety standard provisions, which were to begin from October 1, to give the manufacturers more time to comply with the new norms, PTI reported.



Now, the government statement says the additional provisions in the battery safety standards will be implemented in two phases with the first phase from December 1 and the second from March 31 next year.



The amendments included additional The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short-circuit leading to fire.



(With PTI inputs)

