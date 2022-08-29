Grand Vitara, unveiled in India in July, showcased in South Africa

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its Grand Vitara mid -size SUV in South Africa, doing so a month after the ‘made in India’ car debuted in its home country. Vitara's unveiling in the ‘Rainbow nation’ took place during the Festival of Motoring, at Kyalami. It will be officially launched in that country in the first quarter of 2023.

Key features of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

(1.) Similar to the India-specific model, this model will be fitted with two engines options – a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol with Smart Hybrid Tech, and a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol with Intelligent Hybrid Tech.

(2.) This new SUV is sized at 4,355mm long, 1,645mm tall, and 1,795mm wide, with a wheel base 2,600mm. The India model, which will be launched in September, will have six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha (with Smart Hybrid Tech), Zeta+ and Alpha+ (with Intelligent Hybrid Engine).

(3.) The car's feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, digital instrument console, nine-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, automatic AC, among others.

(4.) For safety features, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD (Anti-Lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, hill descent control, etc.

(5.) Interested buyers can pre-book the car by paying a token amount of ₹11,000. The pre-booking of the SUV can be done online, or at an authorised NEXA premium dealership.

