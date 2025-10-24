Search
Hero Hunk 440 breaks cover, but there's a catch

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 03:31 pm IST

Hero MotoCorp enters the UK market with the new Hunk 440 — a Euro 5+ compliant naked bike offering performance, style, and tech, but in limited numbers.

Indian two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp has officially unveiled the Hunk 440 for the UK market. It is just a rebadged version of the Mavrick 440, but has been introduced with a different name. The Mavrick 440 was co-developed with Harley-Davidson X440 and they both share the same underpinnings.

Hero Hunk 440 shares its engine with the Mavrick 440 and the Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero Hunk 440 specifications

Hero Hunk 440Specifications
EngineAir Cooled with Oil Cooler, 4 Stroke , 2 Valve, Single Cylinder
Displacement440 cc
Max power27 BHP @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque36 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel injection
Chassis TypeTrellis Frame
Front suspensionUSD Telescopic Front Fork (Dia. 43 mm)
Rear suspensionHydraulic rear twin shock swing arm mounted
Front brake320 mm disc
Rear brake240 mm disc

Leading Hero’s UK debut is the Hunk 440, a model designed to appeal to riders seeking a combination of performance, style, and modern technology. The motorcycle falls within the A2 category, making it accessible to a wide range of license holders in the UK. However, there’s a catch — while the Hunk 440 promises a lot in terms of specifications and features, Hero is currently offering it in limited numbers, and availability may be restricted to select dealerships across the country.

The Hunk 440 is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This Euro 5+ compliant engine is paired with a high-tensile steel trellis frame that enhances rigidity and stability. The bike also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, featuring a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, ensuring confident braking even in challenging conditions. The front suspension uses USD cartridge forks from KYB, contributing to better handling and improved comfort on a variety of road surfaces.

In terms of technology, the Hunk 440 offers a digital TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, giving riders a modern and connected experience. Hero has also focused on aesthetics, offering the Hunk 440 in Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey, with styling cues that blend muscular lines and an aggressive stance.

Priced at £3,499 (approximately 3.6 lakh), the Hunk 440 comes with a two-year warranty, giving British customers added peace of mind. The limited availability, however, means enthusiasts may need to act quickly to secure their bikes.

Hero MotoCorp made its entry into the United Kingdom market, signalling its intent to expand its global footprint. The company has partnered with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB to introduce its motorcycles to British riders, marking the UK as Hero’s 51st international market. This launch follows the company’s recent expansions into Italy and Spain, underscoring Hero’s commitment to growing its presence across Europe.

With this launch, Hero MotoCorp aims to establish itself in the competitive UK market while catering to the evolving tastes of motorcycle enthusiasts. The Hunk 440 offers a mix of performance, safety, and modern features, but potential buyers should be aware of the limited stock and the exclusive nature of the rollout.

