Himachal Pradesh Police inducts custom Tata Curvv EV with 5 unique upgrades

Himachal Pradesh Police has just added the Tata Curvv EV to its portfolio. The electric coupe SUVs were spotted at a dealership with several changes when compared to the standard Curvv EV. Here are five unique upgrades that the police of Himachal Pradesh have done to their EV. The Curvv EV sits below the Harrier EV in Tata's portfolio. (X/iNikhilsaini)

1. Livery

As expected from a police car, the white colour Curvv EV now gets Police decals on the sides to differentiate it from other Curvv EVs that are present in Himachal Pradesh. There is also the helpline number written on the decals. We can also spot ‘Police’ written in red font on the rear glass of the vehicles and there is another decal on the bonnet.

2. Lights

On the roof, police lights have been placed. The red and blue lights are there in case the vehicle has to announce its presence to other road users, which comes in handy when there is an emergency.

3. Siren/hooter

Another thing that police cars have is a siren or a hooter. We are not sure where it is placed. There is a possibility that it would be mounted with the emergency lights themselves. The siren is used to alert pedestrians and other drivers to the approach of an emergency vehicle, to get the attention of drivers and clear paths through intersections or congested areas and to inform other road users that there is a presence of an emergency vehicle.

4. Laptop/Equipment

Being a police vehicle, there will be some equipment in the cabin that will help the cops in doing their duty. There could be a laptop, weaponry, handcuffs, body cameras etc.

5. Dashcam

In today's day and age, it is important for vehicles to have a dashcam, especially when it is a police vehicle, as this would help in recording what is happening in the front as well as at the rear of the vehicle. Tata Motors already sells a dual-channel dashcam as an accessory, so we hope that the modified Curvv EVs are equipped with them.