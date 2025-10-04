Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Battle of 125 cc Streetfighters

The 125 cc motorcycle segment in India is no longer limited to simple commuters. Brands like Honda and Hero are pushing the boundaries by offering sporty styling, advanced features, and technology-packed machines. The newly unveiled Honda CB125 Hornet enters this space with a premium approach, while the Hero Xtreme 125R has already established itself as a value-driven streetfighter. Here’s a detailed comparison to see how the two stack up against each other. Personalised Offers on Honda CB125 Hornet Check Offers Check Offers Both motorcycles come with an aggressive design language.

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Honda CB125 Hornet Specification Honda CB125 Hornet Hero Xtreme 125R Engine capacity 123.94cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke 124.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke Power 11 hp @ 7,500 rpm 11.24 hp @ 8,250 rpm Torque 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 10.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed gearbox 5-speed gearbox Front Suspension Upside-down (USD) forks 37mm Telescopic forks Rear Suspension Mono-shock, 5-step adjustable Mono-shock Brakes 240mm front disc, 130mm rear drum 240mm front disc, 130mm rear drum Tyres 80/100-17 (F), 110/80-17 (R) 90/90-17 (F), 120/80-17 (R) Price ₹ 1.03 lakh ₹ 91,116 onwards View All Prev Next

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine and Performance

The Honda CB125 Hornet comes with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine, producing 11 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and boasts a claimed 0–60 km/h time of just 5.4 seconds. This makes it one of the quicker motorcycles in its segment.

Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R is powered by a slightly bigger 124.7 cc engine that churns out 11.24 hp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, also with a 5-speed transmission. While the peak power figure is marginally higher, the Hornet delivers torque earlier in the rev range, which may result in better in-city responsiveness.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Features and Technology

Honda has equipped the CB125 Hornet with segment-first features like a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation via the RoadSync app, and even a USB Type-C charging port. The motorcycle also offers full LED lighting, dual LED DRLs, and safety features like a side-stand engine cut-off.

Hero’s Xtreme 125R, in comparison, comes with a digital LCD console that also supports Bluetooth connectivity. It too gets an all-LED lighting setup, but its standout safety feature is a single-channel ABS that enhances braking stability.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Suspension and Brakes

The Honda CB125 Hornet takes the premium route with upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear mono-shock with 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear.

The Hero Xtreme 125R makes use of 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. It is offered with a 240 mm front disc and a 130 mm drum setup at the back. Tyres on the Hero are slightly wider, which may add stability, but the Hornet’s hardware might give it an edge in handling sophistication.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Price and Value

Hero has positioned the Xtreme 125R as a value-packed offering, with prices starting at ₹91,116 ex-showroom. On the other hand, the CB125 Hornet is priced at ₹1,02,769 ex-showroom.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Verdict

The Honda CB125 Hornet clearly targets riders who want advanced features, premium hardware, and a sportier appeal. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 125R remains a smart pick for those who value affordability, safety (with ABS), and everyday practicality. Choosing between the two will ultimately depend on whether you prioritise cutting-edge features or budget-friendly value.