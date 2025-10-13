Honda City 1.5 i-VTEC CVT real-world fuel efficiency tested. Here’s how it performed

For a car that has come to define the idea of an easy-going midsize sedan in India, the Honda City has never really been about chasing fuel-efficiency records. Instead, it has built its legacy around refinement, a light steering feel and that familiar calmness you sense the moment the engine settles into idle. Yet, with rising fuel costs and more buyers shifting to automatics for convenience, the question is no longer about how smooth the City CVT feels, but how efficiently it can navigate the grind of urban traffic. Get Launch Updates on Honda HR-V Notify me Notify me The Honda City gets powered by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a six speed manual transmission or CVT gearbox

To find out, we took the Honda City CVT out into the heart of Delhi's everyday chaos, not on empty test tracks, but in realistic conditions where ACs stay on, traffic rarely lets up and passengers don’t travel light.

How we tested

This wasn't a controlled economy run with gentle throttle taps and near-empty roads. The Honda City was loaded to capacity, with five adult passengers on board for most of the journey, immediately putting extra stress on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The air-conditioning remained active throughout the drive, toggling between its lowest setting and 22 degree celcius to counter Delhi’s rising daytime heat.

Traffic, as expected during the festive rush, was relentless, and stop-and-go conditions were more common than free-flowing stretches. Speeds stayed between 50-60 km/h, with only brief moments of respite where the City stretched its legs. There were a few occasions when Sport mode was engaged momentarily, mainly to cut through traffic gaps, but the majority of the trip was covered in standard drive mode, mirroring how most owners would use the car daily.

Mileage observed

At the end of the 396 km journey, the trip computer settled at 11.5 kmpl, a figure that speaks more truth than any certified claim can. Considering the constant AC load, full passenger weight and the sheer volume of slow-moving traffic, the number is quite telling of how the Honda City CVT behaves in dense metro environments. The CVT gearbox is tuned for smoothness rather than aggressive efficiency hunting, and in crawling traffic, the engine tends to stay in the responsive mid-band rather than sipping fuel at idle-friendly RPMs.

While Honda claims for a fuel efficiency of 18.4 kmpl, we managed to get 11.5 kmpl from the City

Claimed vs Real

Honda quotes an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.4 kmpl for the City CVT, a figure derived from ideal test conditions without load, AC strain or traffic resistance. However, out on Delhi’s roads, with temperatures rising and the engine working harder to keep the cabin cool while hauling five occupants, the real-world figure naturally drops.

With all variables in play, the observed efficiency is around 62 per cent of the official claim, which, while expected, gives a far clearer picture to buyers who intend to use the car as a daily commuter rather than a weekend cruiser.

What owners can realistically expect

If your daily usage is similar, city-bound, full family onboard, AC always working overtime, and speed limits rarely breached, then expect the Honda City CVT to deliver between 10 to 12 kmpl in dense urban cycles. Ease the load, step out during lighter traffic hours and maintain a steady right foot, and the sedan will comfortably hover around 14–15 kmpl. Give it clean, open stretches, and it will edge closer to its claimed number.

With the Honda City, you get something that numbers can’t always quantify, the calmness of a refined petrol motor, the lightness of a well-calibrated CVT, and a cabin that insulates you from the chaos outside. And sometimes, in a city like Delhi, that refinement is worth a little extra fuel.