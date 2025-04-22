Menu Explore
Honda offers discounts up to 77,000 on Amaze and Elevate models

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Honda is providing significant discounts throughout its entire range, which includes a loyalty incentive, buyback deals and much more.

Honda Car India has introduced exclusive promotions for the second-generation Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and Elevate for the month of April. The company is providing substantial discounts across its vehicle range, which includes a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is an overview of the available offers.

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

Honda City and City Hybrid discounts

Honda is offering benefits of up to 63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid comes with total benefits reaching 65,000. These offers apply to all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

(Also read: 2025 Honda Jazz design leaked ahead of launch. Will it come to India?)

Honda Elevate Promotions

The Honda Elevate features benefits of up to 56,100 across most variants, with the top-tier Elevate ZX offering maximum benefits of 76,100. Additionally, the Apex Edition of the Elevate, which includes accessories valued at 35,000, also qualifies for the 56,100 benefits. The Elevate competes in the market against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and similar models.

(Also read: Honda Elevate exports surge, Amaze strengthens as FY25 sales hit 1.26 lakh units)

Honda Amaze Promotions

The second-generation Amaze is available with a discount of 57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant enjoys an extra discount of 77,200 this month. It is important to note that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the brand's latest release. The automaker offers EMIs starting at 1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze is positioned against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most favourable deal.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
