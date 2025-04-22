Honda offers discounts up to 77,000 on Amaze and Elevate models

Honda Car India has introduced exclusive promotions for the second-generation Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and Elevate for the month of April. The company is providing substantial discounts across its vehicle range, which includes a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is an overview of the available offers. The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

Honda City and City Hybrid discounts

Honda is offering benefits of up to ₹63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid comes with total benefits reaching ₹65,000. These offers apply to all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Honda Elevate Promotions

The Honda Elevate features benefits of up to ₹56,100 across most variants, with the top-tier Elevate ZX offering maximum benefits of ₹76,100. Additionally, the Apex Edition of the Elevate, which includes accessories valued at ₹35,000, also qualifies for the ₹56,100 benefits. The Elevate competes in the market against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and similar models.

Honda Amaze Promotions

The second-generation Amaze is available with a discount of ₹57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant enjoys an extra discount of ₹77,200 this month. It is important to note that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the brand's latest release. The automaker offers EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze is positioned against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most favourable deal.