Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
Hyundai Creta updated with two new variants and more features. Check details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Hyundai Creta goes against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos among others.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the 2025 Creta in the Indian market with new variants and features. The company has added new features to the SX(O) variant which is the top-end variant and there are two new variants on offer as well - EX (O) and the SX Premium.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options.
Hyundai Creta EX(O)

The latest Hyundai Creta EX(O) is positioned above the EX trim and is priced at 12.97 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant is available at 14.56 lakh, ex-showroom. Additionally, the petrol variant with IVT transmission is priced at 14.37 lakh, and the automatic transmission for the diesel variant is set at 15.96 lakh, both ex-showroom. This new variant includes features such as a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights in the cabin.

(Also read: Hyundai Creta becomes the best selling pre- owned car for Hyundai Promise)

Hyundai Creta SX Premium

The SX Premium trim level, positioned between the SX and SX (O) variants, is priced at 16.18 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol manual transmission model. The IVT variant with the petrol engine is available at a price of 17.68 lakh, ex-showroom. For the diesel variant of the Creta SX Premium, the starting price is 17.77 lakh, ex-showroom; however, it is important to note that there is no automatic transmission option offered for the diesel powertrain in this variant. The Creta SX Premium features front ventilated seats with eight way power adjustable driver’s seat along with Bose premium sound 8-speaker system and leatherette seat scooped upholstery.

(Also read: Should you wait for Maruti Suzuki e Vitara or pick one from Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS?)

Hyundai Creta SX(O)

The Hyundai Creta SX (O) variant has been enhanced with the addition of a rain sensor, a rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Furthermore, the company has launched a Smart Key featuring a motion sensor in the S (O) variant and higher, significantly improving security measures. The starting price for the SX(O) trim level is now set at 17.46 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol manual transmission variant, while the IVT option is priced at 18.92 lakh, ex-showroom. For the diesel variants of the SX(O) trim, the manual transmission begins at 19.05 lakh, and the automatic variant is available for 20 lakh. The turbo petrol DCT variant is priced at 20.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Tuesday, March 04, 2025
